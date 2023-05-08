«Today I would not have become a footballer»- breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Interviewed by «La Stampa», the former Juventus champion explains: «Today they put you in a training center with those who fight to become famous. Ceferin and Infantino usurpers of armchairs. The Super League? Sooner or later it will happen”

“The last time I played football? Last summer at home with my grandchildren.’ Word of Michael Platiniwhich he told himself in an interview with The print: «Today’s kids know everything. I’m just sorry they don’t have a positive vision of the future like we did. How much am I worth today as a footballer? Are you sure I would play football now? As a child mine was a dream, now they put you in a training center with those who fight to become famous. I don’t know if at 11 I would have been ready to do it. Indeed, I know. That kid wouldn’t have gone and his dad wouldn’t have brought him there », he added.

Le Roi wore the Juventus shirt from 1982 to 1987, collecting 224 appearances and scoring 104 goals. He won two championships, an Italian Cup, a Champions Cup (the one marked by the Heysel tragedy), a Cup Winners' Cup, a European Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup. Starting from Nancy: «Without Juventus, without the Avvocato I would never have become Michel Platini. If I had stayed in Nancy my life would have taken a completely different turn. And then the hill, my children's French school, the «Giudice» restaurant. Do you know what is the most beautiful thing in the end? The passion of Juventus fans for me. After all, I've always been one of them." A farewell to football at the age of 32 by the French champion, who was also UEFA president in his career: «I wouldn't have stopped at 32 if the Cosmos. Well, I would have gladly had an experience in the United States, the lawyer had excellent relations with them. Unfortunately they were disappearing and nothing came of it. Barcelona wanted me, they asked me to stay at Juve but I felt I couldn't do it anymore in that role. Once with Samp I started on a ball with a five-metre lead and found myself five meters behind the defender. I could have dropped back but I was playing to score goals, that's why I left".

Platini doesn’t really like football today: «Today the statistics count, but they hurt. They make the relationship between football and players individualistic, passes, assists and dribbles are counted. Numbers and statistics are used by those who understand nothing about football. Haaland has them impressive? Look who Haaland plays with. The Bosman law and the sheikhs’ money have revolutionized football. I was playing for Nancy at 18, he for Borussia Dortmund, there’s a big difference.”

His Financial Fair Play is no longer seen: "Ask those of UEFA. Something resists but it is complicated for the president of UEFA, his main supporter is the emir Al Khelaifi of the PSG. The truth is that both Ceferin and FIFA president Infantino are usurpers of seats. I played football, their politics. There is no reform in their programs other than playing more games and cashing in more money. And so they don't respect the competitions that have made the history of football. What remains of his legal case? Just the idea of ​​a plot to kill me.' And on racism: «Society is racist. Football tries to keep racism out of stadiums, but it's complicated. If I had had an idea when I was president of UEFA, I would have applied it. I only know that we should start from the schools to eradicate it. How do you watch football now? I stop being Michel Platini, I watch the match and one minute after the end I change the channel. If I break, I change after ten minutes. Have I seen someone who looks like me over the years? I've never asked myself that, but I think not. My role is no longer there, I covered sixty meters to score. Maradona, Messi, De Bruyne are nine and a half». Finally on Superlega: «Sooner or later it will happen, but not like this. Don't make me say more».