Maldini

—

This is the comment of the Rossoneri manager, Paolo Maldini, before the match against Spurs: “Playing in the Rossoneri shirt is a pride, we know the importance of the challenge and we are here to take it. There will certainly be difficulties, such as the environment, but these are games in which you also test the players’ endurance.” On performance in January: “It’s normal to have some declines. Pioli tried to put things right by changing formation. In that period we conceded dozens of goals. We had to do something. 5-man defense? In general, I don’t find defense like this Jokes aside, my role requires me to talk to the coach and understand the choices. The decisions and ideas are his and they are supported. What is asked of a club like this is to unite. We must be proud of this path.” . Finally, a comment on Ibra’s exclusion from the Champions League list: “We discussed it. Zlatan trained with the group after the match against Tottenham, so talking to him we thought it right not to include him.”