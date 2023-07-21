Tour de France: Photo finish decides third to last stage

Tour de France

Slovenia’s Matej Mohoric won the third-to-last stage of the Tour de France on Friday. After 173 bumpy kilometers from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, the 28-year-old celebrated his third day’s success on the Tour in the sprint of a trio of escapees just a few centimeters ahead of the previous day’s winner Kasper Asgreen. The overall ranking with dominator Jonas Vingegaard and Felix Gall in eighth place remained unchanged in the top ten.



21.07.2023 17.45

Online since today, 5.45 p.m

For Gall, the coveted mountain jersey is still at stake in the final climb in the Vosges on Saturday. His AG2R teammate Ben O’Connor went empty handed in the final sprint against Mohoric and Asgreen for third. Bahrain professional Mohoric, on the other hand, fixed his personal tour triple, in 2021 he had won two stages. The best Austrian of this year’s 19th stage was 1:41 minutes behind Bora veteran Marco Haller in 13th place.

On the day, with an average speed of over 49 km/h, Gall was almost 14 minutes behind Mohoric and Co. in the field with the top stars. In the Vosges, the winner of the king’s stage could set another historic mark by winning the mountains classification. With the exception of Bernhard Kohl, who was subsequently convicted of doping, no Austrian has worn the dotted mountain jersey at the end of the 2008 tour.

Gall’s gap to Italy’s Giulio Ciccone in the mountains classification is still six points. The final ascents of the section to the Petit Ballon and the Col du Platzerwasel each have ten points ready for the first. But even before that there would be several smaller classifications on the 133.5 km long section from Belfort to Le Markstein. The final day with the traditional Tour d’Honneur to Paris only has one mountain point left on Sunday.

110. Tour de France

Morians-en-Montagne – Poligny (173 km): 1. Matej Mohoric SLO 3:31:02 2. Kasper Asgreen DEN -“- 3. Ben O’Connor AUS + 0:04 4. Jasper Philipsen BEL 0:39 5. Mads Pedersen DEN -“- 6. Christophe Laporte FRA -“- 7. Luka Mezgec SLO -“- 8. Alberto Bettiol ITA -“- 9. Matteo Trentin ITA – “- 10. Tom Pidcock GBR -“- 13.

Marco Haller

AUT 1:41 37. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 13:43 39.

Felix Großschartner

AUT -“- 42. Tadej Pogacar SLO -“- 43. Adam Yates GBR -“-

Felix Gall

AUT

-“-

126.

Michael Gogl

AUT

16:45

134.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

-“-

145.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

-“-

rating

Standing after 19 of 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 75:49:24 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 7:35 3. Adam Yates GBR 10:45 4. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 12:01 5. Simon Yates GBR 12:19 6. Pello Bilbao ESP 12:50 7. Jai Hi ndley AUS 13:5

Felix Gall

AUT 16:11 9. Sepp Kuss USA 16:49 10. David Gaudu FRI 17:57 24.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:37:51

49.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:41:52

78.

Marco Haller

AUT

3:41:54

83.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

3:48:28

129.

Michael Gogl

AUT

4:48:15

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

