Transfers: Kai Havertz shortly before moving to Arsenal

Kai Havertz shortly before moving to Arsenal

Status: 12:27 p.m. | Reading time: 5 minutes

Kai Havertz is leaving Chelsea, but will probably stay in London

Which: AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS

Kai Havertz’ transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal is imminent. The national player is said to have completed the first part of the medical check with the “Gunners”. And: Ilkay Gündogan’s transfer to Barca is perfect. All transfer news is available here in the live ticker.

Kai Havertz from Chelsea is about to move to Arsenal. According to information from the British news agency PA, the London local rivals have already agreed on a transfer fee for the 24-year-old. That would clear the way for Havertz to negotiate individually with the Gunners. Havertz is said to have already completed the first part of the mandatory medical check. The transfer could take place this week.

According to reports, Arsenal FC could pay the equivalent of around 75 million euros plus any bonuses for the striker. Havertz is said to have already told Chelsea, who will not play internationally next season, that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge. The club, which signed Frenchman Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this week, are looking to downsize their bloated squad.

Gündogan’s move to FC Barcelona perfect

Ilkay Gündogan’s move to FC Barcelona is perfect. Gündogan leaves Manchester City on a free transfer after the treble of the English championship, cup win and Champions League triumph. He gets a two-year contract with FC Barcelona until June 30, 2025 with the option for another season. According to the Catalans, the fixed transfer fee is 400 million euros. The 32-year-old switched from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in 2016.

Ilkay Gündogan says goodbye to Manchester City with the Champions League title and moves to FC Barcelona

Which: AFP/PAUL ELLIS

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege for me to have been a part of Manchester City over the past few years. This club has made all my dreams come true and I will be eternally grateful for this opportunity,” said Gündogan.

Barcelona coach Xavi in ​​particular is said to have convinced him to move to the Catalans. Gündogan is now playing again with his former BVB colleague Robert Lewandowski at Barça.

Manchester coach Pep Guardiola would have liked to see Güdogan continue in the light blue city jersey. With the farewell, Gündogan’s most successful chapter of his career to date closes. In 2016 he moved from BVB to Manchester. With the Cityzens, he won the Champions League once in seven years, was champion five times and won the cup twice. A record that they also dream of a little in Barcelona.

ManCity wants to get Leipzig’s defense chief for 110 million euros

A change from Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer is more likely. According to information from “Kicker”, the Croatian defender has agreed on a long-term contract with Manchester City. The Champions League winner is said to be preparing a first offer for the 21-year-old. Gvardiol only has a release clause for the coming summer, which should be in the range of 110 million euros. Although RB sports director Max Eberl has always ruled out selling Gvardiol, the Leipzig team should be willing to let the top performer go if there is a corresponding transfer fee.

Manchester City are expected to offer more than 100 million euros for Gvardiol

Will Josko Gvardiol become the most expensive defender in the world? According to media reports, Champions League winners Manchester City are offering more than 100 million euros for the Croatian national footballer. RB Leipzig would pocket a record sum for a defender.

Gvardiol was bought by Dinamo Zagreb for €18m in 2020 but stayed in Croatia for another season. He has been playing for RB since 2021 and has played 87 competitive games so far. Gvardiol is currently in the rehabilitation phase after a “minimal” groin operation, according to RB.

Changing the Croatian before the start of the season would be a major sporting loss for RB. The departures of top performers Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea are already known. The Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai is also flirting with leaving Leipzig.

Hanover wants to sign Sonny Kittel

A few days after leaving Hamburger SV, Hannover 96 would like to sign attacking midfielder Sonny Kittel. “Sonny is an outstanding kicker. We won’t be the only ones trying to find a player like that,” said coach Stefan Leitl. “He’s gone for the time being and is on vacation. When he comes back we will talk.”

Leitl and Kittel worked together at FC Ingolstadt from 2017 to 2018. “I’m in constant contact with Sonny because we’ve known each other well and for a long time,” said the 96 coach. The 30-year-old Kittel was already a topic in Hanover in 2019 before moving to Hamburg and is also available on a free transfer after his contract expires this summer.

Sonny Kittel

Source: dpa/Marcus Brandt

Due to his high salary and his preference to move abroad, the Lower Saxony are not among the favorites for Kittel’s commitment. “Of course you have to put together a package that fits for a transfer. That’s why you have to have a conversation first and explore the whole thing. It has to fit for all sides,” said Leitl. The priority for the 96ers continues to be the strengthening of central defense and attack.

Schalke gives Ranftl to Austria Vienna

Midfielder Reinhold Ranftl is making a permanent move from FC Schalke 04 to Austria Vienna. The Bundesliga relegated announced on Sunday. The 31-year-old Austrian was loaned to Austria last season. Nothing was initially known about the amount of a possible transfer fee. Ranftl played 16 games for Schalke in the 2021/2022 season.

Reinhold Ranftl

Source: dpa/Matthias Balk

Schalke signed Bielefeld striker

Bundesliga relegated FC Schalke 04 has signed Bryan Lasme. The offensive player from Arminia Bielefeld has a contract with the Revierclub until 2027. Since the Frenchman’s contract with Arminia expires at the end of the season, he is moving to FC Schalke on a free transfer. Lasme has played in Bielefeld since 2012 and scored 12 goals for Ostwestfalen in 61 games in the Bundesliga and second division.

The 24-year-old is Schalke’s fourth new signing after Marius Müller (FC Luzern), Paul Seguin (1. FC Union Berlin) and Ron Schallenberg (SC Paderborn 07). “Bryan brings a very exciting combination, especially for the flank: At 1.94 meters tall, his acceleration and his speed are extraordinary. He gives us even more variability in the offensive game,” said sporting director André Hechelmann.

