Three defeats out of four games, with an average gap of 18.3, interspersed with the only, and in any case beautiful, victory over Sassari. And the only team in Serie A not to reach 70 points on average (64). The difficulties of the Nutribullet of this early season can also be deduced from some statistical data. It was hoped that the success on Banco Sardegna had somehow revitalized the team, perhaps not to the point of beating Segafredo but at least to cause them some more headaches. Instead, apart from some rare glimpses, another anonymous performance arrived, which highlighted the usual problems, concentrated on the play-pivot axis.

Since these are the two key roles, the ones that affect the rest of the team more than others, it starts to worry. Let’s take Ike Iroegbu. His averages over the three games played are these: in 25 minutes 8.3 points with 43.8 from two, 21.4 from three (just three bombs to hit) and, above all, 0.7 assists (just 2) which, for those who have to direct the traffic by feeding his teammates, it is a disheartening fact, and not even a recovered ball.

Iroegbu, you also had a physical problem, in one foot: regardless, what do you think of your performance?

“Fortunately at the moment I no longer have problems from a physical point of view, but for the rest I too have to continue working in the gym and get in tune with my teammates.”

How do you explain this start of Treviso Basket so full of problems?

«Personally I think the important thing is to look ahead and continue working day by day. It will be useful now to study the videos and watch the matches to understand where it is possible to improve, but the crucial point for us at the moment is to concentrate on the next match and continue to work as a team ».

But what are the main defects of this Nutribullet today?

«I would not speak of” defects “or” problems “of the team, we are still within the natural process of building the team, so it is normal to have ups and downs. We just need to work to grow ».

How is the morale of the team today? Were you a little disheartened?

“We’re fine. Obviously we would always like to win, but defeats are also part of the game, especially if you have to face very strong teams like Virtus Bologna on Sunday. So the way to go is always the same, we have to continue working as a group, as a team to get back on the pitch next weekend in the best possible conditions ».

Besides, now you have another not easy trip to Varese.

«Varese is undoubtedly a good team: they love to increase the pace, keep high cadences and run across the board. As always, we will have to study the videos during the week and be ready to better face their strengths ».