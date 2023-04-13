Cristiano Ronaldo has been getting his money from a club in Saudi Arabia since January. Coach Rudi Garcia has to leave a few months after his arrival. There is said to have been a mutiny against the French.

Dhe former world footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is getting a new coach at his club in Saudi Arabia. The capital city club Al Nassr agreed with the previous coach Rudi Garcia “by mutual consent”, as it said in a message on Thursday, to the immediate end of the previous cooperation.

Last Sunday, Al Nassr drew 0-0 at eleventh-placed Al Feiha and are second in the domestic league after 23 matches of 30, three points adrift of leaders Ittihad FC. Not the claim of a club that treats a player to the world record $ 200 million in salary.

And if this player is still against the coach, the trainer has to go. At least that is the interpretation in a number of Spanish and Portuguese media, which report significant discrepancies between the 38-year-old professional and his coach.

Garcia criticized Ronaldo for a missed opportunity

Accordingly, Ronaldo was one of the leaders of a mutiny against Garcia. It is said that parts of the team no longer trusted him to exploit the potential of the players. In addition, Garcia had recently publicly criticized Ronaldo for missing a great opportunity.

The 59-year-old only arrived ahead of the season and only coached Al Nassr for eight months. For Garcia, who comes from France, the club was the second foreign post after a commitment at AS Roma between 2013 and 2016. In his home country, the former professional coached Olympique Lyon and Olympique Marseille, among others.

It is not yet known who will be his successor in the desert. But whoever embarks on this certainly lucrative adventure knows by now at the latest that it is better not to mess with Cristiano Ronaldo.