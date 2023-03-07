Home Sports Trpišovský apologized to the reporter. We don’t know Jindra like that, but nothing terrible, it was said in the studio
Trpišovský apologized to the reporter. We don’t know Jindra like that, but nothing terrible, it was said in the studio

The very surprising defeat of the Slavia footballers in České Budějovice had an unsuccessful ending in front of the camera on Sunday. “You’ve been preparing those questions for a long time,” snapped coach Jindřich Trpišovský at the reporter during an interview for O2 TV Sport. The event is also the topic of the 200th anniversary episode of the Tiki-Taka program, which the station will broadcast on Monday from 8:00 p.m.

