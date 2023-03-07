The very surprising defeat of the Slavia footballers in České Budějovice had an unsuccessful ending in front of the camera on Sunday. “You’ve been preparing those questions for a long time,” snapped coach Jindřich Trpišovský at the reporter during an interview for O2 TV Sport. The event is also the topic of the 200th anniversary episode of the Tiki-Taka program, which the station will broadcast on Monday from 8:00 p.m.

