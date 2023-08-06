Turkey Dominates Half Marathon with Three Gold Medals, China Claims Silver and Two Bronzes

Half Marathon: Turkey Wins Three Golds, China Takes One Silver and Two Bronzes

2023-08-06

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, August 6th – The half marathon event at the Chengdu Universiade kicked off on the morning of August 6th, with Turkey dominating the competition and securing three out of four gold medals. The Chinese team put up a strong fight and managed to win one silver and two bronze medals.

The half marathon route primarily revolved around Chengdu Shuangliu District Central Park and Fengxiang Lake Park. Despite the early start, the spectators showed great enthusiasm. The departure area and the route were filled with cheering supporters who continuously chanted “Xiongqi” (referring to the Chinese team) and “Cheer for the Chinese team”. Ms. Xia, a Chengdu resident, expressed her excitement, stating, “The race is near my home, and the community informed us about it. I have never witnessed a marathon before, so I came here today to experience the atmosphere of an international competition.”

The women’s half marathon began with French player Julian leading the pack and building an initial lead. However, he struggled in the later stages and ultimately finished seventh. Japan’s Hoshiru Kitagawa made a remarkable comeback in the final stage, clinching the championship with an impressive time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 17 seconds. Turkey’s Keleqi and Karasu secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively, while China‘s Luo Xia finished sixth.

In the men’s half marathon, Turkey’s Ataqi and Aslan Khan displayed outstanding form. They claimed the top two spots with times of 1 hour, 04 minutes, and 36 seconds, and 1 hour, 04 minutes, and 37 seconds, respectively. Chinese player Yang Kegu secured the bronze medal, finishing with a time of 1 hour and 04 seconds.

Yang Kegu, representing Shanghai Sport University, expressed his gratitude and determination after the race. He stated, “Participating in the Universiade at home, I felt the enthusiasm of the audience, which motivated me to run vigorously. I will continue to work hard in the future and prepare for upcoming events.”

The Turkish team dominated the day’s half marathon, winning both the men’s and women’s team gold medals. The Chinese team secured the men’s team silver medal and the women’s team bronze medal, while the Japanese team claimed the men’s team bronze medal and the women’s team silver medal.

The success of Turkey in the half marathon showcases their strength in long-distance running, while the Chinese team’s performance demonstrates their determination and competitiveness in international competitions. As the Chengdu Universiade continues, spectators eagerly anticipate more thrilling athletic achievements from participating nations.

