And here it is. First Slavia, second Sparta, third Pilsen. The league table at this stage of the competition looks different after years. Viktorka, in the role of champion, deservedly lost the match in Eden, even though she was leading, and cleared the second place. Sparta got there, hats off to them for how they managed it at Baník. I didn’t expect it to be so clear, but Ostrava is missing someone with a Baroš heart.

