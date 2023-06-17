Home » Two high-flying finals in Toulouse
Two high-flying finals in Toulouse

Two high-flying finals in Toulouse

06/17/2023 at 10:45 p.m.

CEST


Franco Stupaczuk and Martín Di Nenno will face Federico Chigotto and Paquito Navarro at the WPT French Open

In the female category, the final will face Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría with Delfina Brea and Beatriz González

Franco Stupaczuk and Martín Di Nenno will star in the final of the WPT French Open being held in Toulouse against Federico Chigotto and Paquito Navarrowho suffered a lot this Saturday to defeat Ale Galán and Jon Sanz 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2.

The afternoon was more placid for ‘Stupa’ and Di Nenno (6-2 and 6-1 against Ramito Moyano and Xisco Gil).

In the female category, the final will face Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría against Delfina Brea and Beatriz González. Both couples swept their respective ‘semis’ against Tamara Icardo and Virginia Riera, the first (6-1 and 6-0), and against Gemma Triay and Marta Ortega (6-3 and 6-0), the second.

A real match awaits us between two of the fittest duos on the circuit.

