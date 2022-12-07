The words of those intercepted by the Turin prosecutor’s office as part of the Prisma investigation, the investigation into Juventus’ accounts that led to the resignation of the president Andrea Agnelli and the entire board of directors and which is also bringing alliances and practices to light market which – according to prosecutors Marco Gianoglio, Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello – would have affected the “loyalty of sporting competition”.

Beyond the maneuvers on Juventus’ salaries that ended up under the scrutiny of the investigators for the club’s listing on the stock exchange, we go back and forth to talk about the world of capital gains in football, on which the sports justice system already ruled last 15 April with the sentence of the National Federal Court which acquitted all the companies, managers and administrators of the clubs referred by the FIGC prosecutor. In a nutshell, it is impossible to establish the “price” of a player, as there are too many variables, from the years of the contract still in place, to the age of the player, to the relationships between the clubs themselves which can affect the destination of the player.

But on this the Turin public prosecutor would like to add a chapter linked to a possible “system of alliances” obviously, a chapter that would force the sports justice system to return to the subject according to the wiretaps.

Linked to Juventus, thus, would be Atalanta, Sassuolo and Udinese. Yes, even Udinese, brought up by Giovanni Manna. “We were forced to buy Compagnon for 4 and a half million and take Palumbo on loan,” said Juve Next Gen’s sports director intercepted while speaking with Marco Storari, the former goalkeeper now manager at Continassa.

It is a deal on the sidelines of the Rolando Mandragora operation who in the summer of 2018 moved from Juventus to Udinese for 20 million and a right to buy back on the Juventus side to be exercised after two years, when – according to the official press release – the Pozzo family club collected 10.7 million plus 6 in bonuses. Total 16.7 million to which, if you add the 3.95 million (this is the exact figure) for the purchase of Compagnon, you get to 20.65.

In short, 650,000 euros of difference as a production bonus is used to say in football when a club “works” to enhance a young player from another club. And the advantage for Udinese of having sold a youth product like Compagnon in 2021 for almost four million. An exaggeration? The word to the judges. Meanwhile we can only say that Mattia da Remanzacco is certainly not a “pippero”: this year between C and the Italian Cup he has already scored 4 goals.