University of Science and Technology Beijing Wins Championship in Beijing Community Cup

Beijing, September 10th – After more than a month of intense competition, the third Beijing Community Cup eight-a-side football match, also known as the “Community Cup,” concluded today with the University of Science and Technology Beijing team emerging as the champions in the foreign group. The youth group championship was secured by the Park Yuefu Community Team of Dongxiaokou Town, Changping District, while the middle-aged group champion was the Dongcheng District Jianguomen Street Team.

The “Community Cup” event, organized by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, district people’s governments, Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee, and Yanshan Regional Office, aimed to promote football and enhance the health quality of citizens in line with the “Healthy China 2030″ Planning Outline and “China Football Reform and Development Overall Plan.” With 234 teams from 16 administrative districts in Beijing, the Yanshan area, and specially invited foreign lineups, the event involved a total of 5,003 contestants.

Beyond being a highly-anticipated sporting event, the “Community Cup” embodies the enthusiasm of the public for participation and the flourishing urban vitality. The organizers emphasized that the tournament not only showcased the competition on the field but also represented the fusion of football and urban spirit, creating a modern and dynamic city. Football has become a vehicle for citizens to experience the unique charm brought by the sport.

In addition to the champions, the tournament also recognized outstanding organizations, divisions, and individual players. Excellent Organization Awards were given to Dongcheng District, Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Fengtai District, Shijingshan District, Mentougou District, Tongzhou District, Shunyi District, Changping District, Daxing District, Miyun District, and Yanqing District. The Changying Sports Park Competition Area and Tiantan Sports Center Division received the Best Division Award. The Fengtai District Xincun Street Sanhuan New Town Community Team was honored with the Spiritual Civilization Award. Zhang Zhaohui from the Dongcheng District Gymnasium Road Street Team was recognized as the best shooter in the Youth Group, while Teng Bin from the Jinbao Street North Community Team, Jianguomen Street, Dongcheng District, claimed the title of best shooter in the middle-aged group.

The success of the third Beijing Community Cup highlights the growing popularity and importance of football in the city. Not only does it provide a platform for athletes to showcase their skills, but it also strengthens communal bonds and contributes to the overall development and well-being of citizens.

