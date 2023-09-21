Veljko Paunovic’s Chivas Project Faces Challenges in Apertura 2023

Chivas Guadalajara, under the management of Veljko Paunovic, is currently facing its most challenging period yet. The team’s performance in the Apertura 2023 has been worse compared to the previous Clausura 2023 tournament. Paunovic has experienced a series of losses, with 5 out of the last 7 games ending in defeat. However, a victory against Pachuca on Saturday could potentially turn things around for the struggling team.

Despite recently being ratified and having the full confidence of the board, Paunovic’s record as the head coach of Chivas raises concerns. In his 26 regular phase matches, he has achieved 14 wins, 5 draws, and 6 losses. The problem lies in the fact that Paunovic has already doubled his number of defeats from the previous tournament, reflecting a worrying trend for both fans and the leadership.

When comparing the first 8 matches of Clausura 2023 to Apertura 2023, Chivas has seen a decline in wins and draws, resulting in more losses. Additionally, the team has conceded more goals, although their offensive performance has improved compared to six months ago.

In Clausura 2023, Chivas secured the sixth position with 15 points, including 4 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss. They were 6 points behind the league leaders, Rayados. However, in the current Apertura 2023, the team is once again in sixth place but with 13 points, two points less than the previous tournament. They have registered the same number of wins and draws but have had to endure 3 losses, conceding a total of 11 goals.

With 3 defeats in the first 8 matches of the current tournament, it seems likely that Paunovic will surpass the number of losses from the previous season.

One significant factor affecting Chivas’ performance has been the Leagues Cup and their early elimination from the international tournament. The team had a strong start to the year with 3 consecutive wins against León, Atlético de San Luis, and Necaxa, scoring 7 goals and only conceding 2. However, after getting knocked out of the Leagues Cup, Chivas struggled in Liga MX, recording a draw against FC Juárez and suffering 3 consecutive defeats against Santos Laguna, Rayados, and América.

Chivas’ struggles are evident from their poor goal difference of 5 goals scored and 14 goals conceded in the last 7 matches. However, the team’s sports director, Fernando Hierro, believes that it is essential to reset and not doubt the team’s abilities.

The upcoming fixtures for Chivas in the Apertura 2023 are challenging, including matches against Pachuca, Mazatlán, Toluca, Atlas, and Puebla. The team will need to regain their form if they want to avoid the Repechage, with 3 of the matches scheduled to be held at the Akron Stadium and 2 away games.

Chivas’ fans and leadership will be hoping for a turnaround in the team’s performance, as a series of losses have put them in a precarious position. Only time will tell if Veljko Paunovic can steer Chivas Guadalajara back on track and salvage their season.

