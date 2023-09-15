Verstappen not yet in Singapore momentum

Max Verstappen’s record winning streak is in danger of being broken in the humid heat of Singapore. The two-time world champion and clear world championship leader struggled more than he would have liked with his Red Bull during training on the street circuit on Friday.

After finishing third in the first session, he did not get past eighth place in the second free practice session under qualifying and race conditions, more than seven tenths of a second behind.

Ferrari set the pace. In the first session, Charles Leclerc was fastest ahead of Carlos Sainz, and in the second the Spaniard relegated his Monegasque teammate to second place.

Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix

First Free Practice: 1. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1:33.350 2. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari + 0.078 3. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 0.126 4. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0.172 5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0.190 6. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0.345 7. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0.375 8. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0.624 9. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 0.692 10. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 0.716 11. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1.218 12. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 1.289 13. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,307 14. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,452 15. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1,537 16. Liam Lawson NZL Alpha Tauri 1,544 17. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,635 18. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 2,106 19. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 2,124 20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 2.428 Second Free Practice: 1. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1:32.120 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari + 0.018 3. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0.235 4. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0.358 5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0.465 6. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0.591 7. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0.692 8. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 0.732 9. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 0.897 10. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0.985 11. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1.019 12. Liam Lawson NZL Alpha Tauri 1,165 13. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 1,241 14. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,270 15. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 1,341 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,357 17. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,455 18. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 1,704 19. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 2,207 20. Alexander Albon THA Williams 3,438

