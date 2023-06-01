Vicenza-Pro Sesto, playoffs: current, future and much bigger opponents to face

Second act of the Serie C playoffs which, tonight, see the return of the round of 16 on stage. After the 2-1 in favor of Pro Sesto at the stadium BredaVicenza has the opportunity to play within the friendly walls of the Saves the passage to the quarterfinals.

After so much rain, the sun has returned to shine on Vicenza and with it suddenly, the first spring heat is felt. At the start of the race, our thoughts immediately turn to the populations of Romagna affected by the disastrous flood: during the minute’s silence, the boys of Sesto San Giovanni display the “Forza Emilia Romagna” banner while for their part, all the people of Vicenza, after an almost total, they let out a long applause.

The view of the Vicenza stadium is important: there are 8,500 fans present, of which around ninety come from Sesto. The Lombards have a lot of enthusiasm, a desire to make their small club rise more and more and for the first time it participates in the Play Offs with the final goal of the Serie B dream. The Biancocelesti are beautiful to look at, they form a group in the center of the curve and also sound, despite the obvious supremacy in the Berici Hills, they manage to make themselves heard during the match. Behind the CVP away patch (Vito Porro curve) and equipped with drums, the Sesto sing practically throughout the game.

Vicentini: the South is making itself felt tonight, it pushes hard and continuously. The initial choreography with red and white striped flags is very beautiful. There’s a desire to help the boys on the pitch to bring home the victory, make up for the disadvantage of the first leg and thus fly to the quarterfinals. And so it will be. Vicenza in fact, with a good performance imposes itself for 2 to 0 and goes through.

Also numerous is the presence in the distinct where i Very faithful, especially in the second half, cheer a lot and make themselves noticed with a flag and torches. The new group is slowly amalgamating and the various companies that make it up are trying to row all in one direction. Their two-mast flags also make their debut on this occasion.

The next day the draw decreed Cesena as the next opponent of the Vicenza area. Certainly a tough game, tough even in the stands where he faces one of the most important fans in the entire C series. Always nice then, to face a long-standing rival. Even if this time the support side will certainly be in the background: with Romagna still in difficulty after the already mentioned tragic flood, the thoughts of the Cesena supporters are quite different from not excelling in support, so much so that in a short time, the Cavalluccio fans have issued a signed press release Care Sea in which they announce that they will not be in Vicenza but to shovel, with their feet in the mud to shovel with those who (or where themselves) have (nno) lost everything. Nothing to say, shareable and appreciable: that they can win this much more important game, this is the sincere wish for them.

Marcello Casarotti