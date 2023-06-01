Home » Vicenza-Pro Sesto, playoffs: current, future and much bigger opponents to face
Sports

Vicenza-Pro Sesto, playoffs: current, future and much bigger opponents to face

by admin
Vicenza-Pro Sesto, playoffs: current, future and much bigger opponents to face

Second act of the Serie C playoffs which, tonight, see the return of the round of 16 on stage. After the 2-1 in favor of Pro Sesto at the stadium BredaVicenza has the opportunity to play within the friendly walls of the Saves the passage to the quarterfinals.

After so much rain, the sun has returned to shine on Vicenza and with it suddenly, the first spring heat is felt. At the start of the race, our thoughts immediately turn to the populations of Romagna affected by the disastrous flood: during the minute’s silence, the boys of Sesto San Giovanni display the “Forza Emilia Romagna” banner while for their part, all the people of Vicenza, after an almost total, they let out a long applause.

The view of the Vicenza stadium is important: there are 8,500 fans present, of which around ninety come from Sesto. The Lombards have a lot of enthusiasm, a desire to make their small club rise more and more and for the first time it participates in the Play Offs with the final goal of the Serie B dream. The Biancocelesti are beautiful to look at, they form a group in the center of the curve and also sound, despite the obvious supremacy in the Berici Hills, they manage to make themselves heard during the match. Behind the CVP away patch (Vito Porro curve) and equipped with drums, the Sesto sing practically throughout the game.

Vicentini: the South is making itself felt tonight, it pushes hard and continuously. The initial choreography with red and white striped flags is very beautiful. There’s a desire to help the boys on the pitch to bring home the victory, make up for the disadvantage of the first leg and thus fly to the quarterfinals. And so it will be. Vicenza in fact, with a good performance imposes itself for 2 to 0 and goes through.

See also  Alto Canavese to stay on top The Volpianese seeks revenge

Also numerous is the presence in the distinct where i Very faithful, especially in the second half, cheer a lot and make themselves noticed with a flag and torches. The new group is slowly amalgamating and the various companies that make it up are trying to row all in one direction. Their two-mast flags also make their debut on this occasion.

The next day the draw decreed Cesena as the next opponent of the Vicenza area. Certainly a tough game, tough even in the stands where he faces one of the most important fans in the entire C series. Always nice then, to face a long-standing rival. Even if this time the support side will certainly be in the background: with Romagna still in difficulty after the already mentioned tragic flood, the thoughts of the Cesena supporters are quite different from not excelling in support, so much so that in a short time, the Cavalluccio fans have issued a signed press release Care Sea in which they announce that they will not be in Vicenza but to shovel, with their feet in the mud to shovel with those who (or where themselves) have (nno) lost everything. Nothing to say, shareable and appreciable: that they can win this much more important game, this is the sincere wish for them.

Marcello Casarotti

You may also like

The second round is good, but I wanted...

thus removes a dangerous water bottle – Corriere...

Liu Jie went to Lin’an District for investigation:...

24-year-old former Italian middle-distance runner Flavia Ferrari died:...

Jahl misses the World Cup medal in Baku

BERGAMASCHE VALLEY TROPHY | Sportdimontagna.com

Compete with Asian Games champions in Zhejiang Ice...

Will altitude play a role in these NBA...

Olympic champion Zhou Suhong, new job is clear-...

Puma presents the new 2023/24 AC Milan home...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy