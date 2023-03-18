The Irish didn’t necessarily need any extra reason to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. But in doubt, their national rugby team added one on Saturday March 18. At the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the XV of Clover concluded a dream winter by dominating England (29-16) to win the Six Nations Tournament. After France’s victory against Wales earlier in the day (41-28), Ireland knew they absolutely had to win to not let the trophy slip away.

She did so after a start to the match made complicated by revengeful Englishmen after their rout against the Blues at Twickenham. But reduced to fourteen against fifteen after Freddie Steward’s card, the XV of the Rose did not hold up against the euphoric Irish. Thanks to an immaculate scoreboard, they add to this trophy the mention “grand slam” for the fourth time in their history, after 1948, 2009 and 2018.

Perched at the top of the world rankings for several months, Ireland seemed to be the best armed team at the start of the Six Nations Tournament. But still it was necessary to win against France (32-19) in a peak of intensity, or to resist Scotland (22-7) while facing a cascade of injuries, which notably led to the infirmary his two hookers. “They could have panicked, when you see the scenario of the match and the blows of fate, but that was never the casenotes the former international third line Imanol Harinordoquy (82 selections). The Irish give the impression that nothing can happen to them. »

Nobody can resist Ireland, and it is enough to take an interest in its latest results to be convinced of it. On Saturday, the XV of the Rose became the tenth consecutive victim of Andy Farrell’s men, and reluctantly joined a prestigious list made up of France, South Africa, Australia and even New Zealand (twice). “The Irish are still as well organized and strong in conquest. But they have also improved greatly technically and offensively,” analyse Imanol Harinordoquy.

To progress in this way, the XV of Clover bet all its chips – or almost – on the province of Leinster. Against England, twelve of the fifteen incumbents played in the province with four European titles. A real asset, according to the former French opening half Lionel Beauxis (24 selections): “In difficult moments, they have the advantage, because the players know each other by heart. And their offensive schemes are so well executed that they’re almost impossible to counter. » At the baton, we find as for more than a decade Jonathan Sexton, still indisputable holder despite his 37 years and the many injuries that have marred his career.

