6 CABLE He doesn’t have to make big saves. He is pardoned on the intersection and can do nothing on goals. Show safety in exits.

6,5 VILLONI From midfielder he turns defender, by necessity and age (he is under, 2004). Concentrated from first to last, he repays the coach’s trust.

6 CALLONI Without Gabrielli, the keys of defense touch him. With timing ..

6 SCARCELLA Experience helps him to always stay afloat, to get ahead of his opponents and never let the ball be taken away.

6 JUNE From 28 ‘st takes over when Codogno attacks more to complete the comeback. Be careful never to be surprised.

6,5 CICCIO’ Plunger of the right wing, serves the assist for the head of Grasso who makes 3-0.

6 REBUSCINI He stays in the middle of the field with attention growing in the shot when the waters get rough.

6 IERVOLINO Less exuberant than usual, he manages balls and plays short in tight spaces, losing very few balls.

6,5 PAPARELLA Grasso needed the 1-0 ball, he obtained a penalty but was not whistled and grinds miles in the left wing.

5,5 RITONDALE From 17 ‘st Albertini asked him to sacrifice and run, but struggled to find the measures and closures.

6,5 STONE A goal from a penalty, many plays, many winning flashes, other occasions. Thorn in the side.

SV CASIROLI From 43 ‘st Enter with the right air in the “complicated” ending.

8 GRASSO Two goals, a post, other opportunities. The defenders never know how to stop him. Match-winner.

6 CITTERIO From 30 ‘st He runs and strives to keep the team high.

6,5 BY STRADIS Sprints, serpentines, slippery dribbles. With Grasso and Pedrabissi he forms a beautiful trident.

6 GNAZIRI From 21 ‘st He puts his geometries at the service of the team when the game becomes another.