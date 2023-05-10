Volleyball Bundesliga: Defending champion Stuttgart earns match balls

Status: 05/10/2023 9:40 p.m

The Allianz MTV Stuttgart volleyball team won game three of the best-of-five series in the final of the German volleyball championship.

Getting into the game early is the motto for the Allianz MTV Stuttgart volleyball team in the third game of the final series against SC Potsdam, explained MTV sports director Kim Oszvald-Renkema after the defeat in game two. And the Stuttgart women implemented this requirement directly on Wednesday evening. In a largely balanced initial phase, the Swabians didn’t allow themselves any uncertainties and managed to set the tone after around 20 minutes. Eline Timmermann’s point at 16:14 was quickly followed by Allianz MTV Stuttgart’s 17:14.

The hostesses started to pull away in the first set. Again Eline Timmermann scored the 20:16 for a four-point lead. A lead that the Stuttgart women no longer gave up. At 25:18 the first set went to MTV.

Allianz MTV Stuttgart also in the second sentence highly concentrated

In the second set, too, the Swabians presented themselves concentrated from the start. The strong Krystal Rivers provided the first point for Stuttgart. As a result, the hosts kept the pressure on, controlled the rallies and were soon in the lead by seven points. Simone Lee increased the block to 12:5. Potsdam didn’t give up, however, managed to get three points again (16:13), but the MTV volleyball players couldn’t resist winning the set. With 25:16, the women from Stuttgart also got the second set.

Stuttgart puts the lid on it

Spurred on by the clear superiority in the first two sets, Allianz MTV Stuttgart also started the third set with plenty of self-confidence. With a score of 17:9, the women from Stuttgart already looked like the sure winners. Potsdam improved again and tried to close the gap, but luck remained on the hosts’ side. In the end, Stuttgart won 25:14 and won 3:0 in the third final game.

This puts Allianz MTV Stuttgart 2-1 in the final series for the German championship. This means that the women from Stuttgart are only missing one win to win the title. The fourth game will take place on Saturday, May 13th at 5 p.m. in Potsdam.