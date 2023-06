Point guard Tereza Vyoralová was the top scorer with 14 points in the victory of the Czech basketball players in the preliminary game against Great Britain (66:48) and dominated the statistics thanks to a series of four three-pointers, which she hit in the third quarter in 157 seconds. According to the twenty-nine-year-old USK Prague player, after Thursday’s big win over the British 98:44, it was more difficult to deal with the opponent’s zone defense in the return match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook