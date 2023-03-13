Home Sports WAC ties striker Baribo for another year
Sports

WAC ties striker Baribo for another year

WAC ties striker Baribo for another year

RZ Pellets WAC has tied its top striker Tai Baribo to an additional year. The Wolfsbergers pulled the club’s option to extend the contract with the 25-year-old Israeli until the end of the 2023/24 season. The club announced this on Sunday immediately before the league home game against Austria Lustenau (0:1). With twelve goals this season, Baribo is in second place in the Bundesliga scoring list.

GEPA/Hans Oberlander

The Israel international striker has scored more than a third of all WAC league goals this season. Since moving to Carinthia on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, Baribo has scored 32 goals in 61 competitive games, including six in the first five games this spring. His goal streak in 2023 ended against Lustenau.

A transfer in the summer is by no means ruled out by the contract extension. With the option drawn, the Wolfsbergers would probably collect a handsome transfer fee.

