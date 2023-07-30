Title: Washington Nationals Defeat New York Mets 11-6 as Max Scherzer Traded Mid-Game

Subtitle: Scherzer’s departure further highlights Mets’ struggles as Nationals dominate rain-delayed match

NEW YORK — In a rain-delayed game on Saturday, the Washington Nationals secured an 11-6 victory over the New York Mets, who endured a challenging evening both on and off the field. Adding insult to injury, the Mets found themselves parting ways with three-time Cy Young Trophy winner Max Scherzer during the game.

The deal sending Scherzer to the AL West-leading Texas Rangers materialized in the first inning of the match against the Nationals. Despite a delay of 80 minutes due to rain, Washington managed to take an early 4-0 lead before the game got underway, frustrating the already restless crowd of 30,858 fans.

Dominic Smith, former first baseman of the Mets, momentarily uplifted the spirits of the home team supporters when he delivered a two-run single in the same inning, but it was not enough to turn the tide against the Nationals.

Less than 24 hours prior to the trade, Scherzer had expressed his desire to meet with Mets management to discuss his future. However, the trade served as an indication that the team had different plans for the star pitcher. This move further perpetuated the dismantling of a once-promising Mets team, which began the season with a staggering $353 million payroll but is currently struggling with a 49-55 record.

In other notable developments on the field, Patrick Corbin of the Nationals emerged as the winning pitcher after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings. On the opposing side, Carlos Carrasco endured a tough outing, surrendering eight runs (six earned) for the Mets.

Contributing significantly to the Nationals’ victory, Dominic Jeimer Candelario scored two runs and notched one RBI, while Mexican player Joey Meneses showcased his prowess with a 5-2 performance, adding two runs and two RBIs to the team’s success.

For the Mets, Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor had an impressive outing, going 4-2 with one run scored and two RBIs. Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez also made his presence felt, finishing with a 4-1 performance, contributing one run scored and one RBI.

With the Washington Nationals consolidating their dominance over the New York Mets in a rain-delayed game, the trade of Max Scherzer mid-match underscored the Mets’ ongoing struggles and added a new chapter to the team’s turbulent season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

