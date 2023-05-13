Washington’s NFL team is being sold for a record-breaking sum

The Washington Commanders of the National Football League (NFL) are going to a new group of owners for a record sum. A consortium led by investor Josh Harris agreed with the previous owners Dan and Tanya Snyder on Friday (local time) to sell the football team, according to TV broadcaster ESPN for a record sum of 6.05 billion dollars (around 5.6 billion Euro).

In August last year, the Denver Broncos were sold for the then record sum of $4.65 billion. “We are extremely pleased to have agreed to sell the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, a native of the region, and his impressive group of partners. We look forward to the sale closing soon and to supporting Josh and the team for years to come,” said Dan and Tanya Snyder in a statement.

The NFL has yet to approve the sale, but this is considered a formality. Josh Harris will join the third US sports team. He also owns shares in the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team and the New Jersey Devils ice hockey team. The Commanders have missed the playoffs for the past two years, most recently making it past the first round in 2005.