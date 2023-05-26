WC hockey 2023 | Without a word, the captain announced the end. It failed, they pushed the Russians into Finland

Over the past years, it has become one of the main symbols of Jukka Jalonen’s collection of music.

He started in the fourth formation. He was buzzing with stars in the soup. And he was able to crush and carve glas. But now is the time to teach it to the young, said eight-year-old Anttila sadly.

When asked by the newspaper if there was a chance that he would change his mind about his future, he said: No, this is the right time.

Markko Anttila is the captain of the national team.

25. kvtna 2023 v 22:31, pspvek archivovn: 26. kvtna 2023 v 9:39

It was an honor to win pork in the quarterfinals. Why not, when with his native team he won two golds and one silver at the previous championships. Let’s not forget the Olympic triumph in Beijing.

This year, in groups, she indicated that the Finns are not so sovereign. They lost against the Americans and the women, in several matches they also suffered against the Peppers with a weak team.

They completely failed in front of their own fans. Against Canada, they looked isolated, reported the text on the Russian sports website Championat.

Soupei ns from the last years had a lot of time. They didn’t go anywhere, they shouted in a middle letter. We won the song in this way so far, said former tonk and current expert Pekka Virta for the website Iltalehti.fi.

WC in hockey 2023 service iDNES.cz

Jalonen also spoke in a similar vein: We had things from the game, we worked out enough chances. We didn’t spare them, Canada was much more efficient.

Under his leadership, Finns won’t play for a medal for the first time since 2010. edestilet kou was criticized during the tournament, fans questioned the choice of goal.

Emil Larmi got ahead of Jussi Olkinuora even in the quarterfinals. I wouldn’t mind, Jalonen insisted. He also acknowledged that Samuel Montembeault had fared considerably better between these times.

He was excellent. He made some great moves, exactly the kind of performance you need from a goalkeeper at the end of a tournament.

Only Teemu Hartikainen scored among the Finnish players, Mikko Rantanen scored an assist. Hvzdn Tonk broke up with the tournament with a balance of 0+9, but did not confirm the rise of the insole.

I got a big mean look at it, I’m sorry. I didn’t help the team as much as I imagined. Sometimes it just happens that way, the hockey player is disappointed, he sighed.

However, he did not win one big event with his native team: And I have it! If I’m healthy, I’ll always drink RD. I don’t want to see hockey for at least two weeks.