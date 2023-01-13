Original title: Western Super Cup – Special Lions 2 points Barcelona penalty kick 6-4 into the final against Real Madrid

CCTV News: At 4 am on January 13, Beijing time, the 2022 Spanish Super Cup ushered in the second semi-final. Barcelona beat Real Betis 6-4 on penalties at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh and will face Real Madrid in the final. In 120 minutes, the two sides played to a 2-2 draw. Lewandowski and Fati helped Barcelona lead twice, Fekir and Moron equalized for Betis twice, and Guardado was sent off at the last moment. In the penalty shootout, Barcelona made all four free throws, and Ter Stegen saved two penalties from Juanmi and William Carvalho.

Lewandowski is back. In 23 minutes, Rafinha made a pass from the right, and Pedri scored from the middle of the penalty area. The ball was disallowed because Rafinha was offside when receiving the ball. In the 31st minute, Fekir made a pass from the right corner, Pezzella made a strong header from the middle of the small penalty area, and Ter Stegen reacted quickly to save the ball. In 40 minutes, Dembele made a cross from the left. Lewandowski’s push from the right side of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. Lewandowski scored again. 1-0, Barcelona opened the scoring! In 45 minutes, Rodri shot from the left side of the penalty area and was saved by Ter Stegen. Rodri made a cross from the left.

In the 78th minute, Luis Enrique smashed the ball in the middle of the penalty area and scored the ball on the right side. Fekir pushed and scored from a close corner. 1-1, Betis equalized the score! In the 81st minute, Ferran Torres made a cross from the left side of the penalty area, and Lewandowski made a penalty kick and scored. The ball was disallowed because Ferran Torres was offside. In the 2nd minute of stoppage time, Pedri picked a pass from the midfielder, Fati ejected single-handedly from the left side of the penalty area, and Bravo held the ball out of the crossbar with his fingertips. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw within 90 minutes, and the game entered overtime.

In the 93rd minute, Marcos Alonso made a free kick from the right. William Carvalho headed the ball not far away. Fati volleyed from the upper left corner of the penalty area and the ball flew into the lower right corner of the goal. 2-1, Barcelona leads again! In the 101st minute, Guardado picked a pass, Luis Enrique knocked across the right side of the penalty area, and Moron stopped the ball before and knocked the ball into the net with his heel. 2-2, Betis equalized again! In 119 minutes, Guardado uprooted Casey, two yellows turned one red and was sent off. The two sides drew 2-2 within 120 minutes, and the game entered a penalty shootout.

In the first round of the penalty shootout, William Hersey pushed the ball into the lower right corner, and Lewandowski pushed the penalty into the lower left corner, 1-1. In the second round, Moron pushed the ball into the upper right corner, and Casey pushed the ball into the lower left corner, 2-2. In the third round, Juanmi pushed the upper left corner, Ter Stegen saved the ball with one hand, and Fati pushed the ball into the lower left corner. 3-2, Barcelona lead. In the fourth round, William Carvalho pushed the lower left corner of the goal. Ter Stegen fell to the ground and saved the ball. Pedri pushed the ball into the lower right corner. Barcelona won the penalty shootout 4-2 and won 6-4. The total score wins and advances to the final.