What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Sunday June 11

Discover the best matches of the day, check our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

We close the week with a lot of football on the agenda: the first match of the final for the promotion to First Divisionend of the Sub 20 world and return matches in the semifinals of the playoffs of rise to LaLiga Smartbank. In addition, in tennis, the men’s final of Roland Garros and, in basketball, the third match of the series between Unicaja and Barça in Endesa League.

15:00 – Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud – Roland Garros

Fight of Titans. The Serbian tennis player wants to become the player with most Grand Slams in historywhile Ruud yearns for his first win in one of the big four circuit tournaments. Discover here the best preview of the meeting.

You can see the final, live, through Betfair Live Video.

By experience, in addition to ranking and game, Absence is very favorite in the predictions against the Norwegian tennis player, who last year lost in the final against Rafael Nadal without offering opposition.

1. The Novak Djokovic victory is paid to [1.2].

However, both players are displaying a magnificent game. Yes ok Djokovic won in the semifinals thanks to Alcaraz’s injuryhad emerged unscathed from the first two sets, while Casper ran over Zverev by fast track and just over two hours.

2. More than 3.5 sets is quoted at [1.62].

18:00 – Castellón vs. Deportivo de La Coruña – First RFEF

Behind the 1-0 From the first leg, everything is open in Castalia, where the locals cling to the bad numbers of the Depor away from home:just one win in 2023 (Talavera, 0-1). Here, the best preview of this authentic match.

On the other hand, those of Albert the Rude are quite reliable in your house: only a loss so far this year (Calahorra, 1-2), something that served for Castellón to end up as the third best place in its group with 41 units.

1. The triumph of Castellón is paid to [2.3].

A strong point of success in Castalia lies in the defending. This course, the Mediterranean team only fit nine goals in their fiefdom, the best figure, along with Alcorcón, among the forty teams that make up the category.

2. Both teams do not score a [1.7].

18:30 – Unicaja vs. Barça – Liga Endesa

The series lands for the first time in Malaga after Unicaja and Barça will share the matches at the Palau (1-1). Find out here all the information you need to know before the crash.

The second match for Jasikevicius’ men was very poor in various aspects: decreased his success from the perimeter by 9% y Nikola Mirotic only contributed 6 points. If the blaugranas are capable of fixing that, they could be in a position to sign their fifth consecutive victory at the Martín Carpena.

1. The Barça Basket victory is paid to [1.5].

This series, in addition to a lot of emotion, is giving away matches with a good offensive rhythm. The first ended with a score of 84-81 and the second, 79-88.

2. More than 160.5 points is quoted at [1.88].

21:00 – Alaves vs. Levante – Second Division

Mendizorroza hosts the first leg corresponding to the final for promotion to First division. He Alavesfourth in LaLiga Smartbank, will receive a visit from Levantethird in the regular season and only team capable of beating the babazorros at home this course. Read here the best preview of the game.

It seems that Javi Calleja’s men have greased the machinery in time: they add four straight winseliminated Albacete with a total of 6-1 y they have beaten Alavés up to two times this season (0-2 y 2-0).

1. The triumph of the Levant is paid to [3.25].

The goals are not left over in the matches of the Vitoria team. Only in two of the last sixteen, more than two goals were registered.

2. Under 2.5 goals is quoted at [1.45].

23:00 – Uruguay Sub-20 vs. Italy Sub-20 – World Cup

The Unique Stadium of La Plata will host this grand finale for the title between celestial and transalpine. Neither of them can boast of having won this title, although Uruguay already has a couple of finals in its history (1997, 2013).

In any case, it is Italy that comes as favorite light to this match. His path to the final (England, Colombia and South Korea) has been more complicated than that of the South American team (Gambia, the United States and Israel) and, the only time they met in a World Cup -six years ago-, Europeans won.

1. Italy wins the U-20 World Cup is paid to [1.8].

In the three qualifiers, the team led by Carmine Nunziata he has conceded a goal in all of them. Will the script be repeated?

2. Both teams score is quoted at [1.9].