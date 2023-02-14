first night of Champions League in 2023. It will be the highlight of a day where we will also enjoy the NBA and the return to the slopes of Paula Badosa.

01:40 – New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets – NBA

New York derby. It is true that with the departure of Irving and Durant it is a bit watered down, but only three games distance the Nets (33-23) of some Knicks (31-27) enhanced with the arrival of Josh Hart.

The team led by Tom Thibodeau He continues in his fight to enter the playoff positions and today he has a magnificent opportunity to get closer. The Nets have nothing to do with those of a month ago, in addition to the fact that they have lost three of the five games they have played since Irving asked to go out

1. The New York Knicks victory is paid to [1.72].

The engine of this franchise is, without a doubt, Jalen Brunson, who has just signed 38 points against the Jazz and averages 30,9 in their eight most recent meetings. In his last game against the Nets at the end of January, the point guard scored 26.

2. Jalen Brunson scores 25 or more points is quoted at [1.73].

15:00 – Paula Badosa vs. Haddad Maia – WTA 500 Doha

The Catalan tennis player will play a match again for the first time since a month ago, when she qualified for the Adelaide semifinals after beating her rival today, Beatriz Haddad Maia-current number 12 of the world– and had to retire due to injury. Badosa’s return was scheduled for the previous week, but a virus took her away from Abu Dhabi.

The player from Rio already fell at the first exchange in this tournament a year ago, while Paula reached the third round in her first and only participation here.

1. The triumph of Paula Badosa is paid to [2.0].

The only confrontation between the two was resolved on the fast track, 2-0 for Paula, in the same way as the three games that the Spanish has played on the WTA circuit during this 2023.

2. Less than 2.5 sets is quoted at [1.65].

21:00 – PSG vs. Bayern Munich – Champions League

The star party of these round of 16 will be in charge of opening fire in the return of the best continental competition. Playing clueless or not, Mbappe He seems recovered and would be from the game, a scenario that completely changes this game.

Casualties have hit both teams this season, but it is the Bavarians who are hit the hardest: Lucas, Mané, Mazraoui and Neuer are out.

1. The PSG victory is paid to [2.6].

Many spotlights will focus on the figure of Leo Messi, world champion and beacon that guides the Parisians in every match. The Rosario star comes from scoring in two of his last three games and In the first phase he added four goals and four assists in five duels.

2. Leo Messi scores or assists is quoted at [1.62].

21:00 – AC Milan vs. Tottenham – Champions League

They are not the two most fit teams in Europe, but one of them will have the privilege of being among the eight best. AC Milan has just broken a run of seven games without a win against Torino, while the Londoners left Leicester thrashed three days ago (4-1).

Tottenham’s chances go through the boots of Harry Kane, who has seen the door in two of his last three games.

1. Harry Kane scores at any time is paid to [2.5].

The only clash between the two teams in the Champions League took place in 2011, also for the round of 16. On that occasion the global of the tie was 1-0 for the English box. As if that were not enough, Milan’s last two clashes have been resolved with a single goal in the match.

2. Under 2.5 goals is quoted at [1.72].

