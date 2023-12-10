what’s wrong with the norwegian

Manchester City will be facing a tough match this Sunday in the Premier League, as they will be without their star player, Erling Haaland, due to injury. The Norwegian striker has been a crucial player for the team, scoring 14 goals in 15 games in the domestic competition. Unfortunately, he will miss the upcoming match against Luton Town due to a bone stress reaction in his foot.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, confirmed Haaland’s absence and expressed uncertainty about the severity of the injury. This comes as a blow to the team, as they are in urgent need to deduct points from the teams above them in the league standings.

In Haaland’s absence, it is expected that Julian Alvarez will start in the attacking zone, while Rodri and Jack Grealish will return from suspension to bolster the team.

The team will have to navigate this crucial match without their leading goal scorer, and it remains to be seen how they will cope with this setback. Stay tuned for more updates on Haaland’s injury and Manchester City’s performance in the upcoming game.

