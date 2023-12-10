Home » what’s wrong with the norwegian
Sports

what’s wrong with the norwegian

by admin
what’s wrong with the norwegian

Manchester City will be facing a tough match this Sunday in the Premier League, as they will be without their star player, Erling Haaland, due to injury. The Norwegian striker has been a crucial player for the team, scoring 14 goals in 15 games in the domestic competition. Unfortunately, he will miss the upcoming match against Luton Town due to a bone stress reaction in his foot.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, confirmed Haaland’s absence and expressed uncertainty about the severity of the injury. This comes as a blow to the team, as they are in urgent need to deduct points from the teams above them in the league standings.

In Haaland’s absence, it is expected that Julian Alvarez will start in the attacking zone, while Rodri and Jack Grealish will return from suspension to bolster the team.

The team will have to navigate this crucial match without their leading goal scorer, and it remains to be seen how they will cope with this setback. Stay tuned for more updates on Haaland’s injury and Manchester City’s performance in the upcoming game.

See also  Football Nfl: Sixth day, the results: the Chargers win, new injury for Wentz

You may also like

Yannick Noah named captain of the French wheelchair...

the coaches candidates to replace him

Football: Ranieri, ‘Napoli are finding themselves with Mazzarri’...

The return of the long-standing support of Slavia?...

“Luis García connects grand slam and Giants connect...

The Spanish press sees Antwerp’s stunt victory as...

Nick Kyrgios: Australian says he does not want...

Champions League group stage: Dortmund draws with Paris...

Champions League: From city ball boy to goalscorer

Antonio Mohamed gives his prediction for the Final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy