When Hu Tao investigated the development of sports in our city, he emphasized to speed up the construction of a strong sports city to gather the power of revitalization and development

Date: 2023-05-04

Source: Fuxin News Network

A few days ago, Hu Tao, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, investigated the development of sports in our city.

Hu Tao successively came to Xihe Sports Park and the Municipal Sports Development Center to learn more about the venues, functional layout and operation of the venues. Construction and use of venues and infrastructure, and put forward work requirements. Hu Tao also paid a cordial visit to the table tennis and basketball players and coaches who are preparing for the 14th provincial sports meeting, and encouraged them to prepare actively, train hard, achieve good results and show their spirits. In the Provincial National Olympic Sports Culture Development Center, Hu Tao learned about the project construction and project progress in detail, and put forward work requirements.

Hu Tao emphasized that strong sports make the country strong, and the prosperity of the national sport leads to the prosperity of sports. Fuxin has achieved new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization, and sports development must also achieve new breakthroughs. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on sports, focus on the goal of accelerating the construction of a strong sports country proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen confidence, improve standing, do a solid job in the city’s sports work in the new era, accelerate the construction of a strong sports city, and further Boost morale, boost confidence, inspire fighting spirit, and gather powerful forces to promote new breakthroughs in overall revitalization.

Hu Tao emphasized that it is necessary to closely focus on the overall situation of transformation and revitalization and the needs of the masses, build a higher level of national fitness public service system, widely carry out national fitness activities, and improve the people’s sense of gain and happiness. It is necessary to do a good job in the infrastructure construction, maintenance and repair of sports parks and the supplement of greening, scientifically arrange tree species, so that the masses can see green when they go out and see green in all seasons. It is necessary to promote the full coverage of greening on both sides of the Xihe River, and turn the Xihe River into a green ecological corridor passing through the city. It is necessary to do a good job in the upgrading and transformation of Fuxin Stadium, incorporate it into the overall planning of the city, consider the sustainability of development, and formulate scientific plans. It is necessary to do a good job in the repair, maintenance and environmental sanitation of the venues of the Municipal Sports Development Center, fully grasp the details, and create a good sports environment. It is necessary to dig deep into the “rich mines” of Fuxin’s mass basketball, strengthen market thinking, design a series of activities, develop the competition economy, make Fuxin’s local competition brand bigger and stronger, and polish the name card of China’s basketball city. It is necessary to take the opportunity of preparing for the 14th provincial sports meeting to recruit volunteers with professional expertise and carry out mass sports training. It is necessary to speed up the promotion of the Provincial National Olympic Sports Culture Development Center project, do a good job in the construction of venues and various infrastructure facilities, especially complete the construction of public facilities such as parking lots, introduce professional operation teams, and explore professional, branded, standardized The operation and management mode contributes to the new breakthrough of Fuxin’s sports cause and sports industry. Party committees and governments at all levels should attach great importance to the development of sports, create an environment and create conditions, guide and promote the whole society to care about the development of sports, participate in sports and fitness activities, and promote the city’s sports to a new level.

Li Jinhui, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General, Lin Li, Deputy Mayor, and comrades in charge of relevant municipal departments accompanied the investigation.