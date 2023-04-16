Where to see today’s Sassuolo-Juventus and Roma-Udinese in Serie A – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

But today’s program also includes Lecce and Sampdoria at 12.30 and Turin-Salernitana at 15

Four matches scheduled today, Sunday 16 April, for the 30th day of Serie A. Two big names on the pitch: Juventus and Roma.

Lecce-Sampdoria (12.30 on Dazn, Sky Sport, Sky Sport Calcio and streaming on Sky Go and Now TV) It is a salvation challenge for both, but Sampdoria can no longer be wrong. Lecce hasn’t won since 19 February against Atalanta (2-1), then six defeats in a row. «It’s an important match, we have nine important matches and we need to find the points we need. The team is doing well, they have the game in their head, as well as their legs. We have to go fast, with clarity and the right concentration. In the last few races they have changed different game systems, but we are ready. These are matches where we have to focus on the performance, as Lecce are able to do and we will do” said Marco Baroni. For his part, Stankovic could bet on Lammers as starter, after the goal signed with Cremonese. He could start from the beginning after a month and a half.

Turin-Salernitana (3pm on Dazn)



Good news for Ivan Juric on the eve of the match against Salernitana. In fact, the Turin coach should recover Ilic, recovering from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the last two league matches against Sassuolo and Roma. The Serbian midfielder would be on the road to recovery. For his part, Paulo Sousa wants the three points: «All matches count, Juric has more than 70 benches with Turin and the team was built in the image of his coach from Cairo. It’s one of the teams with the greatest intensity in Serie A. It won’t be easy to beat Torino, we’re still building our identity and we need results». See also Parteli is tempted by Careni. "Thursday meeting with Limana Cavarzano, I haven't decided anything yet"

Sassuolo-Juventus (6pm on Dazn)



Sassuolo wants to play another joke on a big player. «This match in some respects prepares itself. It’s not true because you need a lot of preparation against an opponent like that, surely there will be many reasons against a team that has an important value. Berardi? It won’t be there, let’s cut the bull’s head off. News has come out without the company having made any announcements. A small problem that forced him to go out with Verona, so we can also remove any doubts about the substitution. We hope to have it very soon», the words of Alessio Dionisi. Massimiliano Allegri, on the other hand, is aiming for a reaction after the defeat against Lazio: «We must try to return to victory because we lost in Rome. We have a very important 15 day period with two cup matches in between. It will be a tough race. In any case, we have Atalanta with four points on the classification that is being written, but considering the 15 points, Lazio have overtaken us in the field classification and we must win to overtake them. There are nine games left, 27 points available and we also want to improve on last year’s table », he explained.

Rome-Udinese (8.45 pm on Dazn)



José Mourinho will not have Dybala at his disposal. Yesterday morning the Argentinian underwent medical tests following the problem with his right adductor suffered against Feyenoord on Thursday 13 April. Injuries have been ruled out and fatigue confirmed, he will try to recover for the second leg against the Dutch (Thursday 20 April), while he will remain in the stands with Udinese. The first sensations were positive because the player asked for a substitution in time before making the situation worse. Thus, instead, Andrea Sottil: «I expect a very full Roma, Mourinho is a master at this and I admire him, he is capable of getting the best out of his boys. Roma are solid, practical with great players inside. He concedes few goals and makes good use of counter-attacks. A difficult game awaits us, we know it, we will have to be very concentrated. The absence of Dybala and Abraham? They lose two important players, but Roma have a squad of the highest level». See also Serie C, the Tar rejects the appeals of Teramo and Campobasso: Torres and Fermana fished out