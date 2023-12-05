Who goes to the final? RESULT of Atlético San Luis vs América; artificial intelligence predicts WINNER – Fox Sports

The Liga MX Liguilla is heating up as only 4 teams remain in the Apertura 2023. In the Semifinals, América is set to face Atlético San Luis in what looks to be an even series. However, according to artificial intelligence, the virtual result may already be known.

Atlético San Luis has been the surprise and revelation of the tournament, leading in the first rounds of the championship and knocking out the 2nd place team, Rayados, in the Quarterfinals. This makes them a strong contender against América.

According to Bing, the artificial intelligence owned by Microsoft, América is predicted to have a slight advantage in the first leg of the Semifinals. The most likely result is a draw, with América having a 35% chance of victory and Atlético San Luis with a 26% chance.

When asked about the most likely outcomes for the first leg Semi-Final, Bing believes that both teams will score, and there could even be a flurry of scores. Potential outcomes could include a 1-goal draw, 1-2, 0-0, 2-2, 0-1, and 2-0.

The first leg of the Semifinals between Atlético San Luis and América is set to take place on Wednesday, December 6 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). Fans are anticipating an exciting match between these two strong teams.

