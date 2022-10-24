Original title: Why did Tottenham lose to Newcastle in the last fortress of the Premier League? Conte began to complain again

On October 24th, the last fortress of the Premier League, the fortress, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, fell last night.

Tottenham had won 8 consecutive league home games before, but Tottenham lost 1-2 to Newcastle last night, and the home winning streak was ended by the Magpies.

Tottenham coach Conte said after the game that he needs to strengthen the depth of the lineup in the winter transfer window. In addition to the wing-backs, Conte should bring in a goalkeeper with the quality of Kepa.

When the final whistle blew, Tottenham’s French goalkeeper Lloris ignored the questioning of his teammates and opponents, fled the stadium in a hurry, and walked into the player tunnel first.

The visiting fans at the scene adapted the lyrics to the tune of the song Hey Jude to ridicule the Tottenham goalkeeper. The singing of “Lo – Li” was actually a humiliation to him.

Newcastle’s very disciplined and high pressing left Tottenham’s backline and goalkeeper a little flustered.Dyer’s return pass went directly to the bottom line. Obviously, there are still some problems with the cooperation between the central defender and the goalkeeper.

The first goal conceded, Lori’s attack failed to clear the siege and collided with Wilson. On this ball, Wilson did not make any moves and did not foul. Wilson lobbed the empty goal calmly and steadily.

The referee Gillette and the VAR referee’s penalty were correct, and the ball was not controversial. First, the physical contact is outside the penalty area, and the goalkeeper’s advantage of being protected in the penalty area is gone; second, it is actually Lori rushing over, and if it is called a grabbing foul, it is also a Lori foul. Wilson’s on the brakes, and Lowry doesn’t expect this field that has hosted NFL games to protect a keeper who rushes out of the box as much as a quarterback.

In the case of strict one-on-one matchup, Lori’s ability to play the ball was tested very much. The second goal was conceded by Lori trying to pass a long diagonal to the left, but was intercepted by Longstaff. Almiron Hit the ball. Sessegnon and Lenglet revealed that their abilities are indeed limited in the process of defending the ball.

But you must know that Almiron, the Paraguay international who scored the goal, is worth only 16 million pounds, and many Tottenham players do not live up to their names.

Modern football, in the case of many teams implementing high pressing, requires the goalkeeper to have the same ability to play the ball as a good central defender. Liverpool’s Alisson has superb footwork, Manchester City’s Ederson is also good, but in terms of ball-playing ability, Tottenham’s Lori and Manchester United’s De Gea are relatively poor, and Arsenal’s Ramsdale is not stable enough.

Conte’s starting lineup changed 5 people, Romero, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Kulusevski were absent, which had an impact on Tottenham’s overall performance. Players such as rotation players Sanchez and Skip did not meet Conte’s requirements, which is why Conte complained again after the game that he wanted to buy.

In addition to the goalkeeper’s mistakes, we should see that Eddie Howe has tempered Newcastle into steel.

Last night’s lineup did not have their big names Isaac and Saint-Maximin. The biggest starting player was midfielder Guimaraes, who was only 35 million pounds. Guimaraes, who had just become a dad, was excited to stay up for two nights, but his performance was still solid yesterday.

Eddie Howe has made a group of seemingly mediocre players very integrated, very disciplined, and very united and fighting spirit. In terms of mental attributes, Conte himself is actually very aggressive and does not admit defeat, but his temperament has not brought more players to Tottenham.

With this victory, Newcastle climbed to fourth in the standings, just two points behind Tottenham in third, while Liverpool slipped to eighth.

