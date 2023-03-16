WIIT S.p.A.one of the main European players in the Cloud Computing services market for enterprises focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, becomes Cloud and Cyber Security Partner share team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the 37th edition of the America’s Cup, scheduled for October 2024 in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Born in Great Britain in 1851, the America’s Cup is today the oldest sporting trophy and the most prestigious sailing competition in the world, in which the most technologically advanced boats take part, with a global following of millions of spectators.

WIIT will support the Italian Challenger through the provision of cloud and cybersecurity services, while benefiting from the visibility and resonance of a stage of international importance and prestige such as that of the America’s Cup.

The partnership is the demonstration that WIIT and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli share a highly innovative approach, aimed at the search for increasingly cutting-edge solutions. WIIT provides its technological know-how and services that boast a high standard of safety and quality.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with an Italian excellence such as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in a global level competition such as the 37th edition of the America’s Cup”. Commented Alexander CozziFounder and CEO of WIIT. “We will actively participate in the competition by providing our technological support to the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team in a real team game in the spirit of sportsmanship, embodying and spreading the value of Made in Italy that distinguishes both. For us, the partnership represents a unique opportunity of its kind and a strategic choice that will allow us to have global visibility. Added to this is personal satisfaction, I have always been a great sailing enthusiast and this initiative makes me particularly proud of what we, like WIIT, are achieving”.

“The America’s Cup is a 360-degree technological and sporting challenge, where nothing can be left to chance” he has declared Gilberto NobiliLuna Rossa Operations Manager. “To achieve our goal we need to make different activities and projects interact and also coordinate them effectively and safely with a continuous exchange of information. Thanks to the partnership with WIIT we acquire not only the state of the art in the cloud and cyber security world, but also a strong and innovative experience in the IT sector. Having an important partner in this sector – strategic today – is an element of security that allows us to dedicate time and energy to our work, with the certainty of having our backs well covered…”.