After two championship titles in a row, EV Zug is finding it so difficult that it has to reinvent itself. Geneva/Servette seem to sense the opponent’s vulnerability. But are the forces of the stars, badly forced by coach Jan Cadieux, sufficient for the Genevans?

“We still have our heads above water, even if we’ve dived deep a few times,” says Zug coach Dan Tangnes. Gian Ehrenzeller / KEYSTONE

Irritated, Dan Tangnes throws the official game report in the trash on Tuesday evening in Les Vernets. His EV Zug has just lost the third game of the play-off semi-final series in Geneva after a poor performance, 1:2, EVZ is running out of time a bit. Tangnes, 44, is in his fifth season in Zug, has reached at least the finals consistently and established himself as the best coach outside of the NHL. But even he couldn’t prevent his team from finding the right kick all season long.