Will Tudor lead the team of the future?

Igor Tudor he freed himself from Marseille and is ready for the Juventus. At Juventus, Allegri’s future has not yet been decided, but the more time passes, the more the chances that the coach will remain decrease. In addition to the results, the friction between the coach and various elements of the squad weighs on the judgement. The decisive fight will be aired next week, but healing the rift will not be easy. The question relating to the DS will also be decided next week. Giuntoli he remains on pole, but must free himself from Napoli, otherwise Juventus would change their strategy. So let’s see what’s happening in the Juventus environment.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 80%

According to Gazzetta dello SportBayern Munich are keenly interested in Dusan Vlahovic. The German club would be ready to put around 60 million on the plate. Juventus, for its part, starts from a rating of 90. Vlahovic is a specific request from Tuchel who is looking for a center forward for next season. The gap between supply and demand is wide, but the two clubs are on excellent terms and an agreement could be reached.

Tudor alla Juventus: 70%

Igor Tudor he officially distanced himself from Marseille and is now awaiting a decision from the Juventus. The Croatian coach justified his decision to leave the French club “for personal and professional reasons”. It is therefore unlikely that there is not some promise from Juventus. The club is making its evaluations, but right now the Croatian is the first choice. There may be something more concrete next week.

Giuntoli to Juventus: 60%

The possibility that Giuntoli become the new DS of the Juventus they are growing. Next week the manager will meet De Laurentiis and inform him of his decision. Giuntoli, according to the Gazzetta dello Sportis also willing to waive part of the fees which are due to him in order to free himself. At this point, his landing in Turin seems almost certain.

Scamacca to Juventus: 35%

The Juventus for the aftermath Vlahovic points decisively on Scam. The West Ham striker has been released from the club and can leave on loan with the right to buy. On the player, second Sportmediasetthere are Genoa, Milan and Fiorentina. Obviously the arrival of the Roman striker is conditional on the sale of Vlahovic. The Bianconeri have been working on this solution for some time and have already approached the player.

Frattesi to Juventus: 25%

David Frattesi moves away from Juventus. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe midfielder would prefer to play for Inter who have made a decisive move in the last period. However, the game is all to be played because the Nerazzurri must sell Brozovic before sinking for the player. The bianconeri, therefore, could take advantage of this impasse to overtake.

David Luciani