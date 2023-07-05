Wimbledon: rain continues spoilsport – sport.ORF.at

Wimbledon

After the continuous rain on Tuesday, when it was hardly possible to play, the rain continued to spoil the game at the All England Championships in Wimbledon on Wednesday. The start of the game, which was planned for 12.00 p.m. CEST, had to be postponed to 1.35 p.m., but after around half an hour the third Grand Slam tournament of the season had to be interrupted again.



The organizers have scheduled no fewer than 87 games for Wednesday, with three Austrians and one Austrian playing on the legendary Church Road in south-west London.

On Tuesday, it was only possible to continue playing indoors on Center Court and Court 1, so there was a dense program for Wednesday: Because half of all second round games were originally planned for this, but about half of all opening matches are still to be played or over bring.

Grabher continues Monday’s game

From an Austrian point of view, things are going well: Sebastian Ofner (4: 4 against the Czech Jiri Lehecka) and Dennis Novak (3: 3 against the Canadian Milos Raonic) have started their opening games. In addition, the only Austrian is in action in the main competition.

Julia Grabher’s match against the American Danielle Collins had already been canceled on Monday due to darkness at a score of 4:6. It was not possible to play on Tuesday. The Austrian is currently 2:3 behind in the second set.

Austrian games

first match on court 11: Ofner – Lehecka first match on court 16: Novak – Raonic first match on court 17: Grabher – Collins (continuation) third match on court 2: Thiem – Tsitsipas (continuation)

Murray is waiting for Thiem or Tsitsipas

Dominic Thiem made it further on Tuesday, who made it 6: 3 3: 4 in a duel with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas before the rain spoiled the game. Thiem had played well when he returned to Wimbledon after four years.

Thiem won the first set 6: 3 after a little over half an hour, and the game of the Lower Austrian remained stable in the second round, which was balanced up to this point, before not a single point could be played on Tuesday afternoon.

It only continued on the two covered main squares. And that’s when crowd favorite Andy Murray mastered his first hurdle. The 36-year-old clearly won against his British colleague Ryan Peniston 6: 3 6: 0 6: 1, which in turn is also interesting for Thiem or Tsitsipas, because the winner of the duel meets Murray.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

Wimbledon

Women’s singles, first round:

Julia Grabher (AUT) * Danielle Collins (USA) 4-6 2-3 Men’s Singles First Round:

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) * Jiri Leheck (JUN) 4:5 -:- -:-

Dennis Novak (AUT)

Milos Raonic (CAN) *

3:3 -:- -:-

