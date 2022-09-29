On September 28, Chinese team players celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

At the beginning of the game, the two sides fell into a stalemate tug of war. Gong Xiangyu’s serving rounds scored consecutively, including two direct serve points, and the Chinese team took the lead 7:3. After the Japanese team reached the 12th level, Wang Yunli opened the score to 17:14 with a direct serve. The Japanese team caught up to 19 levels again, after which the two sides clinched the score to 26 levels. With a strong attack and a block by Wang Yunwei, the Chinese team won the first game with 28:26. In the first game, the Chinese team blocked the net and scored 5 points.

On September 28, Chinese team player Li Yingying (left) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

At the beginning of the second game, the Chinese team fully blossomed on both ends of the offense and defense. Gong Xiangyu successfully blocked the net, Wang Yunguang and Li Yingying attacked continuously, and the Chinese team led 8:4. Yuan Xinyue’s serve directly extended the score to 11:6. Gong Xiangyu’s attack caused the opponent to make a mistake. The Chinese team led 13:7, and the Japanese team requested a timeout. After that, Wang Yuanyuan successfully blocked the net, and the Chinese team expanded the difference to 10 points. In the end, the Chinese team went out of bounds with Wang Yunwei’s smashing thug, and went to the next victory with 25:17.

The Chinese team started with 7:4 in the third game and maintained the lead for a long time thereafter. When the score came to 13:11, the captain of the Japanese team and main striker Koga Sarina left the field due to injury, and Ishikawa Shinsuke came on as a substitute. The Japanese team scored consecutive points in the serving round of the deputy attacker Yokota Masami, and the score was overtaken to 17:15. The strong attack of Li Yingying and Gong Xiangyu equalized the score and overtook it to 24:23. At the critical moment, Yuan Xinyue blocked and scored, and the Chinese team won 29:27.

On September 28, the Chinese team players took a group photo after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

The Chinese team will face the Czech team on the 30th.