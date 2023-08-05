Women’s World Cup 2023: This is how the German national team progresses

Football Women’s World Cup

This is how the German team gets even further

Status: 03.08.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

“Anything but a win is out of the question” – DFB women are fighting for the round of 16

Despite the setback against Colombia, the German footballers still have their eye on first place in the World Cup preliminary round. The DFB selection around Merle Frohms and Sjoeke Nüsken needs a win against South Korea to safely move into the round of 16.

The German national team is under pressure after losing to Colombia. In the last group game of this World Cup, the team has to survive against South Korea this Thursday in order to reach the World Cup round of 16. There are three scenarios that make progress possible.

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the German soccer players have to worry about reaching the round of 16. After the 1:2 (0:0) against Colombia in the second group game last Sunday, the team of coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg still has progress in their own hands.

Germany (3 points, 7-2 goals) is currently second in Group H behind Colombia (6 points, 4-1 goals), ahead of Morocco (3 points, 1-6 goals) and South Korea (0 points, 0-3 goals). Gates).

A system change is indicated for the game. “It is clear that there are mind games,” said national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg before the groundbreaking duel in Brisbane, without going into detail. It is possible that the two strikers Alexandra Popp and Lea Schüller will be in the starting XI together for the first time at this World Cup.

The lack of presence in the penalty area had recently been identified as a deficit in the runners-up European champions during the bankruptcy against Colombia, but also in international matches before that. “Our biggest problem is combination football, creating chances in the last third,” said defensive midfielder Lena Oberdorf.

The selection of the German Football Association (DFB) is this Thursday (12 noon, in the live ticker at WELT) against South Korea in the round of the top 16.

The German national team progresses …

… with a win against South Korea.

… with a draw against South Korea if Colombia wins or draws against Morocco.

…by losing to South Korea by a maximum of four goals if Colombia wins against Morocco.

The DFB team is eliminated …

… with a draw against South Korea if Morocco wins against Colombia.

… with a defeat against South Korea by more than four goals.

… losing to South Korea if Morocco wins or draws against Colombia.

