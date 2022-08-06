The main stadium of the 17th National Games of the province.Photo courtesy of Yulin Sports Bureau

The plateau is vast and the Yellow River is mighty. “Stop the Pearl” Yulin, standing in the center of the spotlight.

The 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games is here as scheduled.

Tonight, an international, modern and characteristic sports festival is about to kick off. The people of the whole province will witness the torch of the Provincial Games being lit in Yulin.

After more than four years of preparations full of joy and hardship, and more than 1,600 days and nights of anticipation, the Provincial Games will go out of Guanzhong and embrace northern Shaanxi for the first time. This is the glory of Yulin, but also the wonderful of Shaanxi!

Wonderful luck, good life. The Provincial Games, held every four years, is a field for athletes to fight hard, a gathering with extensive participation of the masses, and the first sports event held in our province after the 14th National Games.

The interaction between sports and the times records the mission of the host, Yulin, and leaves a vivid footnote for the new fashion of Yulin in the new era; Shaanxi, which shows that it has always maintained high morale, has always maintained high morale, adding vitality to creating new achievements on the new journey. The 17th Provincial Games will undoubtedly become a clear coordinate in the development history of the Provincial Games.

This is a sincere invitation

On February 28, 2018, Yulin won the right to undertake the 17th National Games of the province. “Give Yulin a chance and save a miracle.” He vowed loudly.

“Simple, safe and exciting” has pointed out the direction for the preparation of the 17th National Games of the province: the provincial party committee and the provincial government always have the “big man of the country” in mind, earnestly practice the people-centered development concept, and comprehensively benchmark the 14th National Games. The competition standard, with the highest standard, the fastest speed, the most practical style and the best effect, coordinate and promote the preparation work; the Provincial Sports Bureau takes the lead in the overall planning and systematic planning; the Yulin Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government use the power of the whole city to promote the preparation work as planned Orderly development; all departments of the Provincial 17th National Games Organizing Committee have a clear division of labor and work together; all cities (districts) and organizations are actively preparing for the war.

On July 17, as the Hanzhong Youth Baseball Team became the first team to move in, the Provincial 17th National Games Athlete’s Village officially “opened its doors to welcome guests”. As the country’s first true provincial sports village, the provincial 17th National Games Athlete’s Village covers an area of ​​140 mu with a total of 1,144 houses. During the competition, more than 10,000 athletes, coaches and other staff were received here. After the game, it will be “transformed” into the Yulin Ke Innovation City Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation Park, contributing to the regional economic and social development.

30 competition-related venues have been fully put into use, 38 individual competition committees are operating efficiently, nearly 5,000 volunteers have provided meticulous and thoughtful services, and the “new energy + intelligent manufacturing” industry has “added wisdom and greenery” to the competition…

“At present, all preparations for the opening ceremony of the 17th National Games of the province have been completed, and all the cast members and service support personnel are in place. We will present a wonderful, successful and unforgettable opening ceremony feast for the people of the province.”8 On March 4, Zhang Jiuping, deputy director of the Press and Propaganda Department of the Provincial 17th National Games Organizing Committee, said at a press conference before the opening ceremony.

This is an event that continues to write glory

In October 1952, the first Shaanxi Provincial Games was held in Xi’an People’s Stadium.

After 70 years of success, the Provincial Games has become a comprehensive sports meeting with the highest level of competition, the largest scale, and the strongest radiation driving effect in our province. A comprehensive review and display of sports work in all cities (districts) and industries in the province.

In 2022, when the Provincial Games walked out of Guanzhong and entered Yulin for the first time, it ushered in a lot of accumulation. Another national “rhythm” in the province after the 14th National Games is of great significance and far-reaching influence to Shaanxi’s implementation of the national strategy for national fitness and the promotion of the construction of a strong sports province.

Compared with the previous 16th Provincial Games, this year’s Provincial Games achieved several “firsts”: for the first time, the college student group was included in the competition sequence of the Provincial Games, the industry group was adjusted to the mass group for the first time, and the age of the contestants was realized for the first time. Full coverage, covering all the Olympic Games and National Games events carried out in our province for the first time, and for the first time completely benchmarking the National Games in terms of competition venue equipment specifications, the number of referees, and the competition organization process…

There are nearly 10,000 athletes participating in this Provincial Games. There are 38 major events in three groups: youth group, mass group, and college student group. The number of participants, the number of competition items, the scope of audience groups, and social influence have all reached historic levels. new heights. The competition atmosphere of Yulin Science Innovation City, High-tech Zone, Yuyang District, Shenmu City and Mizhi County was warm and strong.

In the process of organizing the 17th National Games of the Province, Yulin organized the international marathon, the bicycle race along the Yellow River and the “One County One Product” and other high-quality events, as well as mass sports events such as the National Fitness Games, Winter Ice and Snow Games, etc. deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

At the same time, Yulin continues to improve mass sports facilities, and the coverage rate of community sports equipment distribution has reached 92%. Nowadays, walking on the streets of Yulin, sports parks can be seen everywhere, there is an endless stream of fitness people, and the city is full of sports vitality.

This is an opportunity to revitalize the city

The “Hydrogen” bus, which has served the Beijing Winter Olympics, appeared in the provincial athletes’ village for the 17th National Games.

These buses are equipped with the “hydrogen” series of fuel cell engines independently developed and manufactured in my country, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 75 kilograms per 100 kilometers compared with traditional fuel buses.

At the same time, the provincial 17th National Games venues and hotels involved in the competition have achieved new energy power supply through “green power” transactions. The first “zero carbon provincial transportation” goal in the history of the Provincial Games is expected.

From the putting into use of new energy buses to the completion of the “green electricity” transaction, Yulin will closely combine the creation of “zero-carbon transportation” with the implementation of the “dual-carbon” goal, and clarify the development ideas of high-carbon cities and low-carbon development in urban transformation and upgrading. , on the stage of the Provincial Games to demonstrate low-carbon and intelligent innovation achievements.

“There are a lot of people participating in exercise in the city. On the way back, the Loess Plateau outside the car window is full of green trees. This time I came to Yulin to gain more knowledge and harvested surprises.” Zhang Chenxi, a 12-year-old Xianyang teenager, stayed for the first trip to the province. Impressed.

In recent years, Yulin has taken the promotion of ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin as a long-term strategic task, which runs through all fields and the entire process of economic and social development. In 2021, the city will complete 1.076 million mu of afforestation, and the forest coverage rate will increase from 0.9% in the early days of the founding of New China to 36% now. All 8.6 million mu of quicksand will be fixed or semi-fixed, realizing the transition from “sand entering and people retreating” to “sand”. Green advance into the sand and retreat” historic change.

Run a meeting well and prosper a city. The holding of large-scale comprehensive sports events can add “power” to the “vigor” for the leap-forward development of the local area. Today, this surging power is all the way north, boosting Yulin to take greater steps in high-quality development…