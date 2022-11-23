Home Sports World Cup, extra-large recoveries also in Serie A since January
World Cup, extra-large recoveries also in Serie A since January

The tendency of the World Cup will also fall in Italy. The Ifab towards the same playing time for everyone

Do we have to get used to dilated matches, “oceanic” recoveries or in any case tending to double digits? That’s the feeling. Will Qatar 2022 become the guideline for Serie A as well? The impression is that yes, it will be like this, that is, from the day of the restart (4 January) we will be able to see what is happening at the World Cup on our pitches.

