Original title: World Table Tennis Championships women’s team Hong Kong, China, and Japan won the third thrilling promotion of the Korean group

On October 4th, Beijing time, the 2022 World Table Tennis Team Championships entered the fifth competition day in Chengdu. In the women’s team competition, the Hong Kong team of China defeated the South African team, and won the first place in the group stage; Mima Ito truce, the Japanese team won the first place in all four games; the traditional power South Korea team only tied for the first place in the fourth group. Third, the thrilling promotion.

The opponent of the Hong Kong Women’s Team in this round is the South African women’s team. In the first game, Su Huiyin faced Zordwa-Mapenga. In the first game, Su Huiyin scored 8 points and led 8-2, and then again scored 3 points and 11- 3. Su Huiyin won the first game. In the second game, Su Huiyin always maintained a 2-3 point lead. She went on to win 11-7. In the third game, Su Huiyin started with a 6-0 lead. She won 11-4 and then went to the next game. 0 swept the opponent and scored the first point for the Hong Kong team; in the second game, Wu Yonglin defeated Musfik-Karam 3-0, and the Hong Kong team led 2-0; the third game was played by Li Haoqing. Laila Edwards, the two sides entangled all the way to 6-6 in the first game. Laila Edwards scored 4 points in a row to get the game point. At this time, Li Haoqing stabilized his position and scored 6 points in a row. In the second game, Li Haoqing scored 4 points in a row to widen the score gap. Laila Edwards chased to 5-7. Li Haoqing scored 4 points in a row again, and 11-5 won another victory. In the third game, Li Haoqing had completely occupied the court. He took the initiative to play a shock wave of 4 and 5 points in a row, and won 11-2, helping the Hong Kong team to win.

The opponent of the Japanese team in this round is Uzbekistan. In this game, the core of the team, Ito Mima, was out of the game. In the first game, Kihara Miyu faced Malhabo-Magdiyeva. After 3-3 in the first game, Kihara Miyu scored 3 points and 4 points in a row, 11-5, and Kihara Miyu scored 6 points and 3 points in a row after 2-2 in the second game, and won 11-3 and then went to the third place. Kihara Miyu led all the way, 11-5 and then the next victory, with a big score of 3-0 for the Japanese team; Hayata Hina and Nagasaki Miyu, who played later, also defeated their opponents with a score of 3-0, helping the Japanese team. They won 3-0 with a big score and won all four games in the group stage.

In other games, Zhang An scored 2 points, but the US team lost 2-3 to Puerto Rico; France beat Brazil 3-2; Egypt beat the Czech Republic 3-1; South Korea swept 3-0 Iran; Thailand beat Singapore 3-1; Hungary beat Poland 3-0.

After all the group matches are over, the top two (including tied) of each group are as follows:

Group 1: China (8 points), Puerto Rico (7 points);

Group 2: Japan (8 points), Slovakia (7 points);

Group 3: Hong Kong, China (8 points), France (7 points);

Group 4: Singapore team (7 points), Luxembourg team (7 points), South Korea team with 6 points, tied for third in the group, and made a thrilling promotion;

Group 5: Germany (6 points), India (5 points);

Group 6: Chinese Taipei (5 points), Portugal (5 points).

