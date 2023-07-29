WTA tournament: Tennis am Rothenbaum: Noha Akugue misses a big coup

Status: 07/29/2023 10:01 p.m

After a strong tournament, 19-year-old Noma Noha Akugue missed another sensation at Hamburg’s Rothenbaum and lost her first final at a WTA tennis tournament.

The Reinbeker, who had surprised more and more from round to round, was beaten 0:6, 6:7 (3:7) in the final of their home tournament on Saturday by Arantxa Rus from the Netherlands, who is 13 years older than her.

But the tears that had stood in her eyes shortly after the lost game were no longer visible at the award ceremony. When the local hero thanked the audience for their support, she followed with a smile: “I hope I can come back next year and maybe win the tournament. That’s my big goal.”

Noha Akugue only comes into play in the second set

The first three games clearly went to the strong world number 60. from the Netherlands. Noha Akugue made numerous forehand errors, which Arantxa confidently exploited. After 13 minutes, the local hero reared up in front of 10,000 spectators for the first time, but she didn’t really find her way into the game and seemed tense and tired at times. After only 24 minutes it was 0:6.

First WTA tournament success for Rus

After the first round she briefly left the field and tried to collect herself. And indeed, the talented left-hander, who received loud support from the stands, managed to win the first game with the second breakball at the start of the second set. She shed her nervousness and the second section was more balanced.

First title win for Arantxa Rus (right).

Rus was always ahead, but the world number 207 was not to be shaken off. The North German fended off two match points when the score was 4: 5 and fought her way into the tie-break, where her opponent finally converted the fifth match point and secured the first WTA tournament success of her career.

Up 65 places in the world rankings

Noma Noha Akugue takes the experiences of her fairytale run near the Alster with her. In addition, there is prize money of 17,590 euros and the jump in the world rankings by 65 places to 142nd place.

With the final entry of the left-hander, who started the traditional event with a wildcard, For the first time since Andrea Petkovic in 2021, a German had reached the final in the Hanseatic city. “I see a great future for them,” said tournament ambassador Petkovic, the former world number 9. Steffi Graf achieved the last German victory at Rothenbaum in 1992.

