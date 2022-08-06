Home Sports WTT Tunisian mixed doubles champion decides Hainan team players Lin Shidong and Kuaiman to stop in the top 8-News Center-South China Sea Net
On August 5th, Beijing time, the 2022 WTT (World Table Tennis Professional League) regular challenge match in Tunisia ended in the mixed doubles competition. , lost 0:3 to the Japanese team Zhang Benzhi and the brother and sister combination, and stopped in the top 8.

In the first round of mixed doubles, Lin Shidong/Kui Man swept Chinese Taipei’s Zhuang Zhiyuan/Ye Yitian 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-4). In the quarter-finals of the second round, he met Zhang Benzhi and his siblings who were in good shape. Zhang Benzhihe’s sister is 14 years old this year, and the two brothers and sisters cooperate tacitly. In this game, Lin Shidong/Kuiman had a little less luck in handling the key ball. Zhang Benzhihe/Zhang Benmei and the siblings defeated Lin Shidong with a score of 11:9, 11:9 and 13:11. Kuaiman. In the end, Zhang Benzhi and his siblings defeated Feng Yixin/Chen Siyu of Chinese Taipei 3:2 to win the championship.




Original title: WTT Tunisian mixed doubles champion decides Hainan team players Lin Shidong and Kuaiman stop in the top 8

