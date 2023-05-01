Yang Ming: The lack of the best players affects the big lineup and Guangsha is the strongest team_Allen_Competition_Liaoning

Original title: Yang Ming: The lack of the best players affects the big lineup and Guangsha is the strongest team

According to news on May 1, Liaoning lost to Guangsha 77-87 in the semi-finals of the CBA playoffs, falling behind by a big score of 1-2. Coach Yang Ming was interviewed after the game.

In this campaign, Liaoning player Guo Ailun missed the game due to injury. Yang Ming commented: “After the team lost its best player (Guo Ailun), the offensive and defensive ends, including the mentality on the field, will undergo tremendous changes. Before the first game of the third stage of the regular season, we lost to Guangsha. At that time the game After the end, I said that in the third stage, with a neat lineup, the strongest should be the Guangsha team.

“At the same time, we are facing such difficulties now. It is true that it will be very difficult to play against Guangsha, which is in the best condition and in its heyday. Everyone has really tried their best. There may be some details that have not been dealt with well. We will make a good summary after we go back. , will play well in the next game.”

Guo Ailun suffered a thigh strain in the second game and was unable to play in the third game. Now that the Liaoning team has reached the edge of a cliff, it is not known whether Guo Ailun will play in the fourth game.

