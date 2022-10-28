Original title: Yingge will miss Sun Clippers and Lakers due to concussion protection agreement

On October 28, 2022, Beijing time, according to reports, Pelicans core Brandon Ingram will miss the next three games due to a concussion protection agreement.

Yingge collided with teammate Nagy Marshall in the Pelicans-Jazz game on October 24, and then withdrew from the game due to a concussion and has been out since then.

It is reported that Yingge will not play with the team for the next three consecutive games. The Pelicans face the Suns, Clippers and Lakers in their next three road games. If Yingge wants to make a comeback, he will have to wait for the home game against the Warriors on November 5 at the earliest.

So far this season, Yingge has averaged 22 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game in the three games he has played. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)





