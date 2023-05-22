7 GameBoy lock wallpaper tutorials, turning iPhone into a game console interface style-Mr. Crazy

GameBoy is one of Nintendo’s most classic handheld game consoles. It always makes people miss the time of staying up late in childhood to break through the game. Now you can bring this classic nostalgic style of GameBoy to your iPhone.

Share 7 GameBoy lock wallpapers to make your iPhone look like an existence with a strong game console style. This article will also share how to easily apply the nostalgic and classic GameBoy wallpaper style with the iPhone lock screen to make your iPhone look like a new one. Go back to the era full of game memories, and start this unique and charming GameBoy iPhone lock screen wallpaper style teaching with us immediately!

How to Make iPhone Lock Screen Applied GameBoy Style Tutorial

To apply the GameBoy lock wallpaper style, first upgrade the iPhone to iOS 16 or a newer version, then follow the steps below to apply the GameBoy lock screen style to the iPhone. (Extended reading: iOS lock screen teaching strategy: use 16 tricks to create a personalized unlock screen)

Step 1. Press and hold the iPhone unlock screen for about 1 second to enter “lock screen“Settings screen, slide to the right to “Add” to customize the lock screen style, and click “photo」。

Step 2. Select from album GameBoy locked wallpaper image(Click me to download the GameBoy lock screen wallpaper). After applying the GameBoy lock screen wallpaper, you can customize the iPhone lock screen widgets, fonts and time styles by zooming in and out with two fingers to adjust the wallpaper to match the iPhone screen.

Step 3. Click the lock screen time, customize the time font and color style displayed on the GameBoy screen, change the color to dark gray, the screen will look closer to the real GameBoy screen display style.

Step 4. After all adjustments are completed, finally click “Add” in the upper right corner to apply the GameBoy style iPhone lock wallpaper.

Select “Set as background image combination“, if separate settings select “Customize Home Screen“, the latter option can independently customize the background wallpaper of the iPhone home screen.

After the above setting steps, every time you unlock the iPhone to see the lock screen, it will show the super classic GameBoy interface style, just like a handheld game console in the iPhone.

GameBoy lock screen wallpaper download

Here are 7 selected GameBoy lock screen style wallpapers, adjust and apply the iPhone lock wallpaper according to your own preferences, these classic game console wallpapers can also bring a unique style and nostalgic GameBoy game console style experience to the iPhone.

GameBoy lock screen style wallpaper download: Gray background｜Green background

GameBoy lock screen style wallpaper download: Blue host｜Yellow host

GameBoy lock screen style wallpaper download: Green host｜Black host｜Red host

function summary

The GameBoy lock wallpaper shared in this article can bring a nostalgic game console-style experience to the iPhone. Don’t miss it for those who love Nintendo GameBoy. In addition, there are more iPhone lock screen tips, and it is also recommended to learn through the related articles below.