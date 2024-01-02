A must-have for traveling abroad! The free voice translation software “VoiceTra” supports 31 national languages, so you no longer have to worry about language barriers when traveling abroad | Computer King Ada

“Free Voice Translation Software ‘VoiceTra’ Makes Traveling Abroad Easier”

When going abroad, apart from worrying about not having an Internet connection, the biggest concern is what to do if you don’t understand the language. Today, we introduce to you a free voice translation software called “VoiceTra” that is essential for traveling. Whether you are visiting Japan, South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Vietnam, or any other country, you no longer have to worry about communication problems when going abroad. All you need to do is download the VoiceTra app on your mobile phone, whether you are an iOS or Android user, and you can use it.

“VoiceTra” is a free voice translation software that supports a total of 31 languages, including Japanese, Korean, English, Thai, Vietnamese, and French, making it the perfect solution for breaking down language barriers when traveling abroad. With this app, you can instantly translate what you say into various languages for free. The app is user-friendly, allowing you to check whether the translation results are correct, eliminating any worries about translation errors.

After downloading the “VoiceTra” app, you can easily set your language and start using it by simply clicking on the microphone icon, speaking what you want to ask, and viewing the translated content. The app also has a speaker function to help you listen to the translations. If the other party wishes to respond, you can click their language, and “VoiceTra” will translate their response into Chinese for you.

The app also allows you to switch the translation language by selecting from 31 available options, making it incredibly versatile and suitable for any international traveler. As a free app, its accuracy is quite high, and the Chinese translation results make it easy to confirm the accuracy of translations.

“VoiceTra” offers a convenient and free solution for language barriers when traveling abroad. So, instead of worrying about purchasing a translator, simply download the VoiceTra app to achieve freedom of communication anytime, anywhere. Just ensure that your phone is connected to the Internet when using it.

For iOS users, click here to download VoiceTra. Android users can click here to access the app. Say goodbye to language barriers and enjoy seamless communication during your travels with “VoiceTra.”

Share this: Facebook

X

