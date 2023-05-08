Advice for introverts looking for love…

Tinder is the dating app of choice for young people who want to be authentic and honest in their relationships. This is even more true for introverts, who find Tinder a way to open up and meet new people without having to hide their personality. Not surprisingly, the term “introvert” appears 33% more times than “extrovert” in the bios of Tinder members. But how to win your Match if you are shy and reserved? The psychologist Viviane Hahne gives us some useful tips to better enjoy the experience on Tinder.

According to a recent study conducted by Tinder, introverts need more time to bond with someone, whether it’s a potential romance or a simple friendship. This means they may seem a little cold or aloof at first, but once they trust and feel comfortable, they are able to build deep, sincere and long-lasting relationships with the people they choose. For this reason, many introverts prefer to specify their personality type in Tinder bios, to avoid misunderstandings or misunderstandings.

Psychologist Viviane Hähne explains that “Introverted people find it difficult to express their feelings to others. Writing their personality type on dating apps makes them feel more confident and helps prevent possible misinterpretations, since introversion and shyness can be mistaken for disinterest or arrogance”.

Furthermore, introverts use Tinder not only to look for love, but also to make new friends (+15%). Getting to know someone online before meeting them live makes them feel less pressured and more free to show themselves as they are. This is especially useful when you live in a situation where making new acquaintances is difficult, such as when you change cities.

Tinder: 5 simple tips for introverts

Try Amazon Prime and all its benefits for 30 days for free

Being yourself: Being authentic on Tinder is the best way to find someone who appreciates you just the way you are. Get ready: think in advance of questions you could ask to get to know your Match better. Don’t cancel your appointment at the last minute: This type of behavior that would only reinforce your insecurities. Learn from your experiences: What are the features you most appreciated in your Match? What activities and conversation topics did you enjoy the most? Thinking about these questions can help you schedule the perfect date. Take it easy: take your time and use the habits you love to create a routine, perhaps listening to music or exercising.