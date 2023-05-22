Home » AEW: Fight Forever release date confirmed – AEW: Fight Forever
AEW: Fight Forever release date confirmed – AEW: Fight Forever

AEW has announced that its first game, AEW: Fight Forever, will be released on June 29. This confirmation was given to us via a new trailer released by THQ Nordic featuring Kanna Omega.

Omega said in a press release: “When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling and make the best wrestling game ever… AEW: Fight Forever exceeded my highest expectations and I believe June 29th will be a big day for wrestling fans and gamers alike.

AEW CEO Tony Khan also issued a statement.“With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team deliver the authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games of yesteryear, with the unparalleled creativity that AEW brings to the table.

Wrestling has certainly been around for a long time, as it was previously announced that it would be with us through the end of 2022. That date has passed, and we’re still not sure when we’ll see AEW: Fight Forever. Now, we have a release date, and it’s not far away.

AEW: Fight Forever launches June 29 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

