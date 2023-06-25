Amazon discounts the 77-inch LG C3 Series 2023 TV by 23%.

As we move towards Amazon Prime Day 2023, the well-known e-commerce portal is already launching various promotional initiatives that also target the world of technology. Among these, we find an offer relating to LG C3 Series 2023 television with a diagonal of 77 inches.

More precisely, the LG OLED77C34LA model is now offered at a price of 3,245.99 euros through Amazon Italy. According to what we read in the local version of Andy Jassy’s official company portal, the cost of the television previously amounted to 4,199 euros. In short, there is in the middle a possible savings of 23%.

So it refers to one discount of 953.01 euros, so you understand that it could potentially be a “greedy” opportunity for those aiming for a TV of a certain range. Among other things, you don’t even go through resellers, since the product is sold and shipped directly from Amazon. It must be said, however, that at the time of writing the number of units available is limited.

Looking to data sheet of LG OLED77C34LA, we find a panel with a large diagonal of 77 inches and 4K resolution. There are also all the smart features of the case that are expected from a modern webOS solution, but you may want to take a look directly at the official LG portal for more details.

