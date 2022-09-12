Home Technology AMD Introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 Update and More Games Support FSR 2 Technology
Technology

AMD Introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 Update and More Games Support FSR 2 Technology

by admin
AMD Introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 Update and More Games Support FSR 2 Technology

AMD launched the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.1 minor update, which is mainly aimed at the algorithm update. In addition to improving the image quality of the game, it also reduces image defects such as ghosting and shaking of dynamic images.

The new FSR 2.1 is available for free download to game developers through GPUOpen.com. The latest version of Farm Simulator 22 has added support for FSR 2.1, and the upcoming Assassin Mission 3 update will also add support. Additionally, the AMD FSR 2-specific plugin for Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 has been updated to support FSR 2.1 and add other enhancements.

FidelityFX Super Resolution is AMD’s cutting-edge time magnification technology designed to increase frame refresh rates for supported games while delivering exceptional image quality. Like FSR 1 and FSR 2, FSR 2.1 is fully open source and can run on many different models of AMD GPUs and competitor GPUs.

In addition, AMD also announced that 11 games have been or will be added to support FSR 2, a total of 45 games have been supported in just 4 months after the technology was released. Newly added support games include Galactic Cave Adventure, Destroy All Humanity 2: Revisit, Ghost Thread: Tokyo, and Defiance.

For a complete list of supported games for all versions of FSR, see this link.

Further reading:

See also  [Tech Giants]FAANG is outdated Analyst: Should be upgraded to become MATANA

You may also like

The Italian clean nuclear entrepreneur: “It has enormous...

NASA Mars rover photographed “human portrait stone sculpture”...

The next Big Bang we know nothing about

Back to school, 5 cybersecurity tips for students

[NFLX]Netflix partners with French mobile game company Ubisoft...

The new iPhone 14 will go on sale...

Details of MSI’s participation in TGS2022! A special...

[軟體] Passvers iPhone Unlock [email protected] best tool to...

“Just Dance 2023” will be launched at the...

Alcohol 120% Retro Edition for Windows 95/98/Me is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy