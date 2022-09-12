AMD launched the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.1 minor update, which is mainly aimed at the algorithm update. In addition to improving the image quality of the game, it also reduces image defects such as ghosting and shaking of dynamic images.

The new FSR 2.1 is available for free download to game developers through GPUOpen.com. The latest version of Farm Simulator 22 has added support for FSR 2.1, and the upcoming Assassin Mission 3 update will also add support. Additionally, the AMD FSR 2-specific plugin for Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 has been updated to support FSR 2.1 and add other enhancements.

FidelityFX Super Resolution is AMD’s cutting-edge time magnification technology designed to increase frame refresh rates for supported games while delivering exceptional image quality. Like FSR 1 and FSR 2, FSR 2.1 is fully open source and can run on many different models of AMD GPUs and competitor GPUs.

In addition, AMD also announced that 11 games have been or will be added to support FSR 2, a total of 45 games have been supported in just 4 months after the technology was released. Newly added support games include Galactic Cave Adventure, Destroy All Humanity 2: Revisit, Ghost Thread: Tokyo, and Defiance.

For a complete list of supported games for all versions of FSR, see this link.